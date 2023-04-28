NFL Draft goes pop: Jonas Brothers bring fun and excitement to Kansas





The 2023 NFL Draft took an unexpected turn when the Jonas Brothers, the Grammy-nominated trio, made an appearance on the ABC show Thursday night. Fans on social media were quick to wonder why they were at the event, but it was no secret that the band were in town as they announced their appearance on the ABC primetime television show during an interview on Good Morning America earlier this week. The Jonas Brothers at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. (Image credit: ESPN Twitter) We can’t wait to celebrate the NFL Draft in Kansas City. See you there, the Jonas brothers said in a 33-second video clip on Good Morning America. The Jonas Brothers, who were on tour ahead of the release of their sixth studio album, The Album, joined the ESPN College GameDay team for an interview, where they talked about their love for football and their anticipation for the draft. The band also shared their unreleased song Celebrate during the show. Although some fans found the combination of Team GameDay and the Jonas Brothers odd, it was clear the group was there to add excitement to the event. The New Jersey natives revealed they were Giants fans and were eagerly waiting to see who New York would select with the No. 25 overall pick. Much to their delight, the Giants traded a spot and selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks. The Jonas Brothers’ NFL Draft appearance was just part of their busy schedule as they prepare for the release of their album and their upcoming world tour, which kicks off in August with back-to-back shows. at Yankee Stadium. While some fans may have been surprised to see the Jonas Brothers at the NFL Draft, it was clear that their presence added entertainment to the event. The group’s draft appearance shows that the NFL is trying to reach a wider audience and appeal to a younger demographic. It’s not uncommon for big events like the NFL Draft to feature celebrities, and the Jonas Brothers are no exception. READ ALSO | 2023 NFL Draft cheat sheet: When to watch, picking prospects and everything you need to know The Jonas Brothers, who hail from New Jersey, are well known to be avid sports fans, especially longtime New York Yankees fans. In fact, their love for the sport has even led to some high-profile performances, like their appearance on the nationally televised halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on Thanksgiving Day last year. Their presence brought some excitement and energy to the event, and it’s likely the NFL will continue to feature celebrities in future drafts.

