Actor Chrisann Pereira recalls washing his hair with washing powder in Sharjah prison; dermatologists intervene





Actor Chrisann Pereira, who had been in Sharjah prison since April 1 after being accused of being framed in a narcotics case, was released from prison on Wednesday. According to Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam, who oversaw the investigation, she is expected to return to India within 48 hours. In a letter, Chrisann, who has worked in films like quiver 2 And Find a houserecounted the trying time she went through in prison.

The actor revealed that during her 26 days in jail, she washed her hair with laundry Tide powder detergent and made coffee with toilet water. “Dear warriors, it took me three weeks and five days to find a pen and paper in prison. After washing my hair with Tide and doing coffee using eau de toilette I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes knowing that my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV. I am proud to be an Indian and to belong to the Indian film industry,” the letter read. But is it safe to wash your hair with washing powder? Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, said that washing your hair with lye detergent will clean it, it may be harmful. “It also puts you at risk for skin irritation, eye damage and developing sensitivities to detergent chemicals. A small amount of detergent in a child’s mouth or eyes can cause breathing or stomach difficulties. major injuries, eye irritation and even coma and death,” she told indianexpress.com, adding that laundry detergents and conventional cleaning products can contain chemicals linked to health issues. , from hormonal disruption to cancer. Agree Dr Pawan Singh, Dermatology Consultant, Regency Health, Kanpur said: “Detergent should not be used to wash your hair as it can have a number of negative effects on your hair and skin. scalp.” He shared the following harmful effects of washing your hair with washing powder. Irritation and dehydration: Laundry detergent powder is designed to remove oils and dirt from clothes, not hair. It contains harsh chemicals that can dry out your hair and cause irritation and dryness to your scalp. Damaged hair : Your hair can become brittle, dry and prone to breakage due to the harsh chemicals in laundry detergent. Inflamed scalp: Due to its harsh ingredients, laundry detergent can cause inflammation of the scalp. Redness, itching and even dandruff can result. Baldness : Prolonged use of powder detergent on your hair can make you bald due to its harmful effects on the scalp and hair follicles. The detergent is alkaline in nature while the body is neutral to acidic, thus, it causes serious damage to the skin of the scalp in the form of dehydration, irritation and may even cause injury. Dr. Singh asked everyone to stop using powdered laundry detergent to wash their hair right away. “Switch to a shampoo designed specifically for your hair type and needs. Give your hair a deep treatment to restore moisture to your hair, use a deep conditioning treatment. ” Dr Kapoor suggested ending the use of harmful chemicals. “The sulphates and silicone are common ingredients in shampoos and conditioners, and they can do more harm than good to your already damaged hair. Instead, opt for vegan and cruelty-free hair care products,” she concluded. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/actor-chrisann-pereira-sharjah-prison-washing-hair-tide-haircare-detergent-powder-harms-8580674/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos