Jerry Springer kept his battle with cancer a secret | Entertainment
Jerry Springer didn’t tell his friends he was sick, but made sure he could say “goodbye” to some of his friends.
The 79-year-old talk show host died of cancer at his Chicago home on Thursday (27.04.23) and his former collaborator Steve Wilkos, who was head of security on ‘The Jerry Springer Show’, s’ fondly remembered their last meeting, which was different from their usual catch-ups because they were talking about the good old days.
The former cop admitted he ‘really didn’t want to go’ when Jerry called him to meet for cigars because he was tired after filming his own ‘The Steve Wilkos Show’ but he finally didn’t want to let his friend down.
He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I really didn’t want to go, but it’s Jerry and I’m like, ‘I want to see the guy and I like him.’
“He never told me he was sick. And now I think the night I saw him was his way of saying goodbye to me without saying goodbye. I wish I had known. I think that in his own way, he was saying goodbye to me.
“He kissed me. He hugged me like he never had before and he was telling me he loved me.
“We sat down, and I think back now, we were thinking a lot about the good times we had, which we normally didn’t do much, but this time it was a lot of thinking about the good times we had together.
“And I was saying to my wife, to me, that makes a lot of sense today.
“I hear he had pancreatic cancer, but he didn’t tell me. So, I’m really not sure. But if it’s true, then he definitely said goodbye to me from a way he let me know it was the end.”
Talk show host Geraldo Rivera – whose ‘Geraldo’ show aired from 1987 to 1998 – admitted he was also shocked to learn of Jerry’s death because he didn’t know either. that he was ill.
He also spoke to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and said: “It was shocking to me. I mean, Jerry is only a few months younger than me. Our talk show kind of went on the same era.
“He always seemed so full of light, so learning he had passed away was quite shocking.
“I can’t get inside his head. I don’t know why he would keep it a secret. But it’s a very, very tough disease, so I can only assume Jerry didn’t want to be the subject of any of the his own shows.
