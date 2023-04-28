Aamir Ali on entering Bollywood: It would have been easier if I was a newcomer than to be someone who has done TV | Bollywood





Some time ago, actor Aamir Ali decided to leave the world of the small screen and find new avenues of work. What he hadn’t imagined was that it would take about two years for his first film to hit the big screen. The actor says people in the industry would tell their family about him, but weren’t ready to take a chance on him. Actor Aamir Ali was last seen in Faraaz After spending more than a decade working in television, the actor was battling his own TV star image while exploring work in Bollywood. He is known for starring in shows such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, FIRAnd Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. He last appeared on the small screen in Navrang Re! In 2019, following which he did a few web shows and was seen on the big screen this year with the film To install Faraaz. When I took a break. I thought it would take a break for a year or something, and in the middle of something OTT became a big player. When I started meeting people, everyone was very welcoming and warm. They were very nice, but no one gave me a job, Ali said. The actor reveals that the producers used to have him talk to their mother and sisters as they had seen him on TV for a very long time. But it was not converted into work. And you tend to feel weak while waiting. You think something is wrong, or you wonder if you’ve been doing TV for a long time. But it’s a phase and soon you start to take ownership, he shares. And that’s exactly what Ali started doing, as he admits, I accepted that I was a TV star, trying to switch gears. I realized that television is what got me here and got me to the meetings. I trusted that someone would eventually see the actor in me and give me a chance. That person was (filmmaker) Hansal Mehta who gave me Faraaz. And now things have started to fall into place. The actor is happy that his patience has paid off well and is no longer worried about people judging an actor for the medium he came from. I don’t look at it negatively. But people have this thought. They say something, but don’t do it. There’s a thought process that people will go watch a Shah Rukh Khan movie on the big screen because it’s coming after a long time, but skip a good movie, thinking they’ll watch it later, he says, adding , But I do look at it as I’ve been a better headspace since I started owning things. But it is very difficult. And it was more difficult for me because I was a television star. It’s because people weren’t ready to give him character roles. They didn’t give me serious projects because it was very difficult for them to accept me in there. I thought if I was a newcomer it would have been better for me. TV was a mountain I climbed, and now I’m climbing a new mountain, and I’m having fun now, he concludes.

