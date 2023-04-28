From Aditi Rao Hydari, Ranvir Shorey to Rajesh Khattar and Avinash Tiwary, here is a list of Bollywood actors who lend their voices for the Mani Ratnam-Magnum opus





Indian cinema has flourished with excellent content from stars across the country. With the release of PS-1, the public was impressed with the skill of Mani Ratnams. Now, the public is delighted to discover the sequel to the magnum opus PS-2. What's interesting are the voices behind the Hindi rendition of this masterpiece. More often than not, creators use voice-over artists for dubbing, but for Ponniyin Selvan, the team brought in esteemed Bollywood actors to provide voices for the main characters. Here is a look at the Hindi film industry actors lending their voices to the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. Aditi Rao Hydari for Trisha, as Kundavai: Aditi Rao Hydari has a huge fan base for her stellar performance, good looks and melodious voice. Her fans were fascinated to hear the actress as Kundavai originally played by Trisha in the movie. Ranvir Shorey for Karthi, as Vanthiyathevan: Being a former VJ, Ranvir Shorey still has a strong command of his voice. His acting lineup brought the complexity of the jovial yet dedicated Vanthiyathevan to life. Ranvir's voice as Karthis Vanthiyathevan's character suited him so much that many thought it was Karthis' voice. Rajesh Khattar for Vikram, as Aditya Karikalan: Rajesh Khattar is a popular actor and voiceover artist. He lent his voice to many Hollywood artists. He was the official Hindi voice of the MCU Tony Star/Iron Man played by Robert Downey Jr. Now Rajesh has lent his voice to one of the male leads of the PS movies, Aditya Karikalan played by Chiyaan Vikram. Avinash Tiwary for Jayam Ravi, as Ponniyin Selvan: Starting out as a theater artist, Avinash Tiwary has come a long way. From starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the TV series Yudh to being the voice of Ponniyin Selvan, the prince of the Chola Empire played by Jayam Ravi in ​​the movies. Manoj Joshi for Jayaram as Nambi: With decades of experience in the film fraternity, acclaimed actor Manoj Joshi translated Nambi's quirky body language and humor easily through his performance. Audiences have always loved him for all his characters, now this Padma Shri award winner lends his voice to Jayaram who plays Azhwarkaddiyan Nambi, Anirudh Brahmmarayar's spy in the film, receiving much praise for his performance in PS 1. Dayashankar Pandey for Kishore, as Ravidas: This prominent actor in film, television and theater has taken on a new voice acting challenge for the PS franchise. He effortlessly played the role of the menacing assassin of Pandya Ravidas, played by Kishore originally. Subaskarans Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, directed by Mani Ratnam and music composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for worldwide release on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

