TV actress accuses co-actor of cheating and sex on the pretext of marriage, he denies the allegations

She told us, We first met in December 2021 while filming a TV show and started dating in January 2022. He first got intimate with me on January 9, 2022, when I attended a party at his house. Despite my reluctance to get intimate before marriage, he had sex with me several times while making false promises of marriage. In July, I called him, but a woman answered her phone. This made me suspect that he was cheating on me. When I confronted him, he assured me that the woman was just a close friend. However, at her birthday party on October 16, the wife (she had hosted the party) treated me disrespectfully and asked me to leave the house. Somehow I was convinced that he lied to me about his relationship with her and I told him that I didn’t want to be in a relationship with him anymore. He started threatening me. Not only did he cheat on me, but he also didn’t give me back the money he borrowed from me.

She added: On March 13, 2023, I filed a complaint at Bangur Nagar Police Station. Afterwards, he filed a counter-complaint at the Goregaon Police Station, claiming that I was suing him, and denied having a relationship with me. I filed a lawsuit against him for damaging my professional reputation, insulting my modesty and taking advantage of me by falsely promising me marriage. An FIR against him for rape at Goregaon Police Station was filed on April 5.

Accusations Against Him Are Baseless: Actors’ Lawyer

Denying the allegations, the actors’ attorney Shailendra Mishra spoke on her behalf. He said: “We have already submitted an early bail application to the High Court. The charges against him are baseless. He never touched the Complainant inappropriately. So even thinking about committing the crime of rape is outrageous. It was not until October 2022 that she expressed her feelings for him, after which he avoided communicating with her. She knew he was in a relationship with another woman since the start of filming. However, she insisted on meeting him when his girlfriend was away. We believe that the complainant is seeking revenge and publicity by tarnishing the reputation of the accused, who refused to enter into a relationship with her. I repeat that the allegations made against him are false.

