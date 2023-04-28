Actress Jane Fonda spotted with Sen Baldwin after February fundraiser in Hollywood with fellow Democrats





A fan account dedicated to actress and activist Jane Fonda posted a photo of the actress with Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin a Democrat, after a Hollywood fundraising event she attended in February with fellow Blue Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio. According Federal Election Commission deposits, Fonda donated $5,800 to the Ohio Wisconsin Victory 2024 joint fundraising committee in January alongside several other Hollywood actors, producers and directors. The Saturday after the fundraiser, Feb. 25, a Fonda fan Instagram account posted a photo of the actress with senator and journalist Kelly Cannon, claiming the photo was from Friday. DEMOCRATIC OHIO SENATOR RAISES FUNDS IN HOLLYWOOD AMID TOXIC CHEMICALS SPILL IN EASTERN PALESTINE “Jane with Kelly Cannon and Senator Baldwin yesterday,” the post read along with three “heart-eye” emojis. As a senator, Baldwin’s time is incredibly valuable as she juggles her legislative duties while campaigning for re-election in 2024. Baldwin, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin and not in California where Fonda lives, is unlikely to schedule a meeting with a reporter and the actress the day after a fundraising event for an organization to which the actress donated. However, Baldwin’s clothing differs from an Instagram post made by a fundraiser attendee, meaning the pair could have met after the fundraiser event. Fox News Digital reached out to the Baldwins campaign and a Fonda representative to ask if the photo was from the fundraising event or after, and if the meeting had anything to do with Fondas’ donation. Neither immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The February fundraiser also featured Brown, who traveled to Hollywood to raise funds while East Palestine, Ohio dealt with the toxic chemical spill in their town. Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, attended the Hollywood Hills fundraiser, according to an Instagram post from one of the event’s co-organizers. “If you know me, you know I’ve been a huge Sherrods fan for years!! (sic),” said Jill Goldman, who once served on former President Obama’s National Finance Committee and is a former person appointed by Obama. “Sherrod is a progressive champion who wins in a tough state like Ohio because the people of Ohio know he fights for them in the workplace.” “His Dignity of Work message allows him to reach those Trump voters even though he’s been pro-choice his entire career, gets an F from the NRA, and has been for marriage equality since he voted against DOMA. In the 90s!” Goldman continued. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “SHERROD is ready for a tight re-election campaign in 2024, but he can do it in a red Ohio! I love Sherrod!! We need Ohio to keep the Senate blue!! SENATE NEEDS SHERROD BROWN !! WE ALL NEED SHERROD NOW MORE THAN BEFORE!!! (sic),” she added. Brown can be seen pictured with Goldman and his wife, Connie Schultz, in the first photo of the post while the second features the senator in the middle of a discussion with Baldwin.

