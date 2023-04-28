Summer films: Indy, Barbie, “Fast X” in full cinema | Entertainment

The stakes are always high in the summer movie season.

But even on a program where heavyweights like Indiana Jones, Ariel, Ethan Hunt and Dominic Toretto vie for box office supremacy, the biggest and funniest showdown will come on July 21. On this fateful Friday, moviegoers will be faced with a difficult choice: Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer Or Greta GerwigBarbie?

The Barbieheimer showdown is, understandably, a bit silly. First of all, it’s entirely possible to see two new movies in one weekend. Second, while opening weekends are important, they aren’t everything either. In 2008, The Dark Knight debuted the same weekend as Mamma Mia! and both were major hits.

But it inspired the kind of feverish, half-serious, half-joking talk online that no marketing can buy, with memes, jokes, bets and Highlander references galore whenever one or the other of the films is releasing a new commercial. There were even a few hours in April where the internet freaked out that the beach was canceled (it wasn’t). And before you go googling, the Highlander jokes aren’t about the disastrous box office movies of 1986, but rather the persistence, there can only be one line.

The summer movie season always starts before the actual summer. This year it kicks off on May 5 with the release of Disney and Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and runs until Labor Day. Since Jaws, the summer season has been the biggest for the movie industry and typically accounts for around 40% of a year’s domestic box office, according to Comscore data. Before the pandemic, that typically meant over $4 billion in ticket sales. Last year, it reached $3.4 billion.

But the industry is feeling optimistic. Last summer, only 22 films were released on more than 2,000 screens. This year there are 42, as in 2019, covering all genres. And, it seems, every studio has reprioritized theatrical releases over direct streaming.

There are movies based on comic book characters (The Flash, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), toys (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), racing games (Gran Turismo) and thrill rides. theme parks (Haunted Mansion); Action Adventures (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning); Family rate (Elemental, Harold and the Purple Crayon); Documentaries (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Stephen Curry: Underrated); And a star-studded film from Wes Anderson (Asteroid City.) (For a complete guide to summer releases, visit: http://apne.ws/vfZSaqF )

And it’s not just superhero movies that are getting wide releases and large format screens. Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid will have a 3D IMAX version, a laser version and a Dolby version all available when it opens in theaters on May 26.

Director Rob Marshall was no stranger to technically ambitious musicals, but The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as the teenage dreamer, put him to the test by trying to pull off an understated musical. photorealistic navy.

As complicated as it is, my goal was never to let the technical part drive it, said Marshall, who has been working since 2018. I really wanted to make sure the story and the characters drove it.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Marshall was convinced The Little Mermaid was too big to end up as a streaming deal.

I’m actually glad we waited until 2023 when the pandemic will officially be over, he said. It feels like people are going back to the movies.

Quite the opposite, indie darling Nicole Holofcener has grown accustomed over her three decades of filmmaking to getting smaller releases for her films. So it came as a surprise when A24 told her that they wanted to go away on Memorial Day weekend for You Hurt My Feelings.

Her latest is an insightful New York comedy about what happens to a relationship when Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character accidentally overhears her therapist husband (Tobias Menzies) confessing that he doesn’t like her book. He made his rave debut at Sundance earlier this year.

I think A24 thought, Oh, that could go through. It doesn’t have to be a standalone film, Holofcener said. But I’ve never had a movie release like that. I am excited but also anxious. I hope this will work. You know, it’s safe when you release a film in six theaters.

A24 is also giving a wide release to another Sundance sensation, Celine Songs, the melancholic and romantic debut Past Lives, starring Greta Lee as a woman contemplating the other path her life may have taken. It opens June 2.

Big-budget shows like Fast X, the penultimate film in the $6 billion Vin Diesel-led franchise, are more typical summer fare. But even well-oiled vehicles like Rapide have their own problems and for this film, franchise veteran Justin Lin made the surprising decision to walk away from directing when filming was already underway.

French director Louis Leterrier had been talking to Universal about making a Fast movie for years, but he didn’t expect his plan to come in the form of a 2 a.m. phone call.

He received the script, read it twice before meeting the producers at 6 a.m. and later that day was on a plane to London to get Fast X back on track during a chaotic week. where they had lost a director and a place: Montenegro. Instinct kicked in and after a week he found his rhythm. And he has already signed for 11.

No Fast and Furious movie is the same, but it’s quite different, Leterrier said. Because we were nearing the end, we were able to take some big swings with the character and the story. There will be major changes. Were going to have to say goodbye to characters we love. And Jason Momoas’ character is truly an agent of chaos.

Closing out the summer on September 1 is Sonys The Equalizer 3, which reunites director Antoine Fuqua with Denzel Washington and takes his character Robert McCall to Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

It will be nice to see a man of color in a more international story, Fuqua said. We normally see the James Bonds making international films. And there’s something about Denzel that feels right in Italy.

Comedies are also back in full force this summer, with films like No Hard Feelings, About My Father, Adele Lims’ Strays and Joy Ride, about four Asian American girlfriends traveling in China, coming to movie theater.

Seth Rogen produced Joy Ride, which already has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its June 23 release.

There aren’t a lot of people who even necessarily aspire to do a big, R-rated, loud, wild, crowd-pleasing comedy these days and it’s such a joyous experience when those things work,” he said. Rogen said. “Some people would say the big R rated comedies aren’t taking the swings they used to anymore. I would tell them to go see this movie.

Rogen is also the driving force behind a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film, Mutant Mayhem (August 4) which he has been leading from the start as producer, co-writer, voice actor and general Ninja Turtles enthusiast.

Years ago, he wrote a kind of joke tweet about how the teenage part of the Mutant Ninja Turtles was the most interesting aspect of the characters and the one that had been largely ignored by the movies. But it stuck in his mind and ultimately inspired this coming-of-age, action-adventure film. The animation was even inspired by the reckless energy of doodling in a notebook during school.

Rogen cast himself as Bebop, opposite John Cenas Rocksteady, and brought in a host of fun friends and actors to round out the cast. Ice Cube is Superfly. Ayo Edebiri is April. Paul Rudd is Mondo Gecko. Rose Byrne is Leatherhead, Hannibal Buress is Genghis Frog, and Jackie Chan is Master Splinter.

What’s really cool is that we did pretty much all the recording sessions in large groups. We had it with eight people at the same time, Rogen said. It brings him so much life and energy.”

He also felt the company’s gaze returning to theaters.

Hollywood seems to be embracing this idea again, that movies can do well in theaters, but in fact, movies only really do well on a streaming service if they were already in theaters, Rogen said. The cultural cachet you get from being in a theater is irreplaceable.