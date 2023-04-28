Bollywood Superstars Who Never Won the Filmfare Best Actor Award: Dharmendra, Govinda, Akshay, More

It was in 1954 that the Filmfare Awards were first introduced in Indian cinema. However, at that time it was called by name, The Clares. For the uninitiated, the awards were named after world-renowned film critic, Clare Mendonca, who worked in India with The Times Of India. After his untimely death in 1953 at the age of nearly 43, the Clares were announced in his honor.

However, in recent years, the name of famous film awards has been changed to Filmfare Awards. Even after so many years, it is still considered the biggest film award in India. Over the years, we’ve seen so many iconic actors and actresses lift “The Black Lady.” If we follow the history books, late legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are tied for the top with 8 Filmfare Best Actor Awards.

Second on the list is Amitabh Bachchan, with 5 Filmfare Best Actor Awards. Other names on the list are Hrithik Roshan, with 4 awards and the likes of Rajesh Khanna, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, all tied at 3 Filmfare Awards. While the list of winners is quite staggering, there is another list which includes renowned Bollywood actors and actresses, who have never won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor/Actress.

The roster is filled with so many superstars from past and present. So without further ado, let’s jump right into the list of Bollywood celebrities, who have never won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor/Actress in a Leading Role.

#1. Dharmendra

One of the greatest actors of all time, the “He-Man” of Indian film industry, Dharmendra needs no introduction. However, despite so many stellar performances in iconic movies like Sholay, Satyakam, Do Chor, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Phool Aur Patthar, Dharam Veer, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many others, he never won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Over a five-decade career, Dharmendra has acted in over 250 films, and it is indeed very surprising to know that he has never won the Best Actor award.

#2. Rajendra Kumar

Another iconic actor on the list is Rajendra Kumar, also known as “Jubilee Kumar”. He is also one of the unfortunate actors, who never received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. However, there was a time when Rajendra Kumar’s name was enough to fill halls, regardless of the story or genre of the movie, because people just wanted to see him play on the big screen.

During his illustrious career, he gave hits like Dhool Ka Phool, Goonj Uthi Shehnai, Kanoon, Mere Mehboob, Hamrahi, Gehra Daag, Dil Ek Mandir, Sangam, Arzoo, And the list continues.

#3. Shashi Kapoor

The kind of actors that the Kapoor clan has given to Hindi cinema over the years deserve special mention. Over the generations, we have seen so many amazingly talented actors and actresses, who have taken the stature of Hindi cinema to a whole new level. One such Kapoor was Shashi Kapoor, who is still considered one of the most beloved actors of this so-called first Indian cinematic family.

The actor never won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, but his movies are still in everyone’s hearts. Some of his evergreen movies are like Deewar, Sharmeelee, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Suhaag, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kalyug, and much more.

#4. Shatrughan Sinha

A legendary actor, Shatrughan Sinha is still one of the most unique actors in Hindi cinema history. While actors practiced for hours to create an angry young man look on the big screen, Shatrughan Sinha didn’t, as he always had that aura with him from the start. Although he judged the box office as the inspiration for so many actors who followed him, he still stands out in the list of iconic actors in Hindi cinema.

Despite so much success as Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Kalicharan, Dostana, Naseeb, Jaggu, Blackmail, And Kranti Shatrughan Sinha has never won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Although it is painful to digest this fact, there is no denying that Shatrughan Sinha is one of the most respected actors in the history of Indian cinema, who is indeed bigger than any prize in the world.

#5. Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi Kumar’, Akshay Kumar is another mega-star on the list who never received a Filmfare Award for Best Actor during his illustrious career. The exceptional actor proved the courage of his versatility with his work in commercial and concept films.

However, despite so much box office success, it’s hard to understand why it never had one. Akshay’s rich filmography consists of films like Hera Pheri, Special 26, Pad Man, Khakee, Toilets: Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2, Khiladi, Namastey London, Welcome, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Houseful, and much more.

#6. Suniel Shetty

In the 90s, there was a time when it became impossible for an actor to grab the attention of viewers when they faced Suniel Shetty in a scene. The iconic actor is not only renowned for his acting but for his incredible versatility as an actor.

With movies like Mohra, Takkar, Dhadkan, Border, Gopi Kishan And Hand Hoon Na to his name, he never lifted the Dark Lady for Best Actor in his entire career.

#7. Ajay Devgn

There is no denying that Ajay Devgn is undoubtedly the only actor who managed to stun audiences with his performances during a time when Khans was in the limelight. The actor has evolved exceptionally well over the decades in different genres. From acting to comedy roles and playing serious characters, Ajay has been the epitome of versatility in Bollywood.

Talking about Ajay Devgn’s filmography, some of his films are truly timeless. Some of them are like The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Company, Gangaajal, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Singham, Drishyam, Apaharan, Halla Bol, Dilwale, and much more.

#8. Taboo

Critically acclaimed filmmaker, Tigmanshu Dhulia once said that there is no actress better than Tabu in the past 20 years of Indian cinema. Well, while some may find that quite over the top, we can tell you it’s not. If we go by the kind of roles Tabu has played in his career, one can understand why Tigmanshu made such a massive statement about him.

Some of the best films of Tabu’s acting career are Chandni Bar, Virasat, Vijaypath, Maachis, Astitva, Maqbool, Haider, The namesake, Drishyam, Andhadhun, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and much more. However, despite working in the film industry for so long, Tabu never received the Filmfare Best Actress award in her career.

#9. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses to ever grace the Bollywood big screen. However, without a doubt, she is also incredibly underrated. Although she ruled the big screens for decades, she never received the kind of appreciation and accolades from critics and award-winning producers.

Some of Urmila’s notable performances that still serve as a benchmark for many actresses are Rangeela, Pinjar, Satya, Ek Hasina Thi, Bhoot, Kaun?, I did not kill Gandhi, Gaayam, Judaai, Indian, and much more. However, despite so many memorable performances, she never won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

#ten. Sinha Bag

In the late 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s, it was Mala Sinha, whose name topped almost every director’s casting list. Not just in Hindi, but Mala has also worked in Bengali and Nepali cinema. Some of his most notable work was in films, Maryada, Night in London, Pyassa, Paisa Ya Pyaar, Pooja Ke Phool, Rivaaj, Anpadh, Himalaya Ki Goodh Mein, Gumrah, Karmayogi, Geet, And Simple Huzoor.

During her career, she was nominated four times for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, but she never won one. Seeing an actress of Mala Sinha’s caliber without Black Lady in her trophy cabinet is still considered one of the greatest thefts in Indian cinema.

#11. Govinda

Last but not least on the list is the superstar, Govinda. The iconic actor gave stardom a whole new meaning and cemented his status as one of the most talented dancers, actors and comedians of all time. During his illustrious career, he had worked with some of the greatest actors of his generation and delivered so much success. However, despite all the commercial success, he never won a Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

It is shocking and too difficult to understand why an actor, who has given so much to Indian cinema, has never won the best actor award. Govinda has made nearly 140 Hindi movies in his career, and every movie is worth seeing, especially for young actors, who want to become superstars one day. The reason behind this is the beautiful fact that ‘Chi-Chi’ always gave his 100% in every role he played, which is why he is an inspiration to so many people.

Undoubtedly, all the names mentioned in the list are pure shockers, but who is this actor or actress whose name in this list shocked you? Let us know.

