How Wrexham’s football fairy tale is fueled by Disney and Hollywood glamor

For one of the oldest football clubs in the world, this season has been memorable. The Wrexhams men’s team won the National League title and promotion to League Two, the fourth tier of English football.

And although still a far cry from the dizzying heights of the Premier League, the success was greeted with delight by Wrexhams fans and famous club owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The Hollywood-based pair bought Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC) in 2021, bringing 2 million to the table, and plenty of Californian glamor to their adopted corner of North Wales, which is now the subject of a documentary series streaming on Disney+.

But it’s another famous Disney production that came to mind when we thought of this modern football fairy tale: the popular cartoon Cars, in which a big star finds himself living in a small provincial town.

Star, Lightning McQueen, ends up falling in love with the town of Radiator Springs and inspires his new neighbors to dream big. Cars tells the story of the great American dream, that anyone can reach the top, and highlights the importance of a place and its people.

The actual version set in North Wales has Reynolds in the lead role and Wrexham in Radiator Springs. But their story also illustrates some of the profound changes taking place in professional football where kicking a ball around the pitch has become a lucrative industry involving marketing strategies, media partnerships and business opportunities.

Wrexham AFC has a long history and a loyal fanbase. But of late, he has fallen on hard times and languishes in the lower parts of the English professional leagues. At some point in the 2000s, the club spent almost two years in administration, and in 2011 it was served with a liquidation order for not paying his taxes.

The savior of Hollywood clubs, Ryan Reynolds, arrived at a time when he was needed. And he also proved he was no slouch when it came to the business world. If his plan was to extract commercial and financial value from football through savvy management and a background in entertainment, his track record already looks quite impressive.

Wrexham secured promotion, attracting global attention and new sponsorship deals. Reynolds is even now talking about building a sports franchise network and went from a deadpan football watcher to someone who developed a love for the game and for Wrexham.

He and McElhenney are the stars of Welcome to Wrexham, the Disney+ series that claims the cast is bringing serious hope and change to a community in need. It is estimated that each episode has generated about 430,000 for the club and its owners.

As a result, some of Wrexham’s successes bear the hallmark of what is known as Disneyficationcreating sentimentally compelling entertainment for mass audiences in everything from sports to nature And children’s stories. Disneyization is often seen as synonymous with globalization, commercialization and commodification, and research suggests it has a few key features.

The first, known as thematization implies that an institution is placed in a narrative that is mostly unrelated to its original purpose. WrexhamAFC was formed in 1864 and for most of its existence, it was never the subject of heartbreaking digital content for an American entertainment company and two Hollywood actors. Players have gone from kicking a ball in a stadium to becoming performers in a drama that’s broadcast around the world.

Another component of Disneyfication is hybrid consumption attracting fans and potential consumers through various commercial means. In the case of Wrexhams, it started with owning a fairly large stadium that could seat 10,000 spectators, and continues with more than 319,000 people watch the first episode of Welcome to Wrexham, and more 1 million subscribers from the clubs TikTok account.

Disneyfication also requires focusing on selling stuff. To this end, The TikToks logo appeared on Wrexhams shirts which are the cornerstone of Wrexhams proliferating commodity portfolio. Visit the Wrexhams online store and you’ll even see shirts bearing the logo of Aviation Gin, an alcohol company in which Reynolds has an interest.

Football traditionalists may despair to the influence that the owners of Wrexhams have on the sport and on the club, and fear that Disneyfication will now reach the lower leagues as well as the very top of english football. Some will worry that the Hippodrome Ground looks more like a theme park attraction than a football stadium.

Even so, the Disneyfication of Wrexham is changing the town, in a way not dissimilar to Lightning McQueens’ influence on Radiator Springs. Number of visitors have flown away and the success of football clubs is beginning to have a tangible impact local economic impactadding to hotel room reservations and beer sales.

Like Disney attractions around the world, a small football club proves capable of generating financial returns and a hint of fantasy. There is clearly a Disney version of the American Dream to be had and enjoyed in this provincial town in North Wales.