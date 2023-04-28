Smokey Robinson Gets Alluring With New Album ‘Gasms’ | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) When Smokey Robinson started dating his wife more than 20 years ago, she didn’t want people to know.
Robinson and Frances Glandney, who married in 2002, were part of a group of longtime pals and she knew they would start gossiping about her and the legendary singer-songwriter.
When we started seeing each other, she wanted to keep it low key. She didn’t want anyone to know because we were friends. And then all of our friends were going to talk about us, Robinson said.
Naturally, this became fodder for an I Keep Calling song. Robinson has stuck to it for years with the lyrics Simple things like touching in public / Private touches are invisible until this month, when it appears on his album Gasms, his first collection in nearly a decade. .
Gasms finds the 83-year-old in a dashing mood, the Motown icon penning a collection for the bedroom, with longing for his nine tracks. Only a few titles suggest it: Next to you, I want to know your body and How you make me feel.
I think you can put it on and be with whoever you want to be with and just relax and enjoy each other, he says. It’s more the idea of love.
The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like I Keep Calling You and Roll Around written years ago mixed in with newer tunes. These are all songs that correspond to this particular atmosphere that I wanted to create, he says.
He admits it’s his most obviously sexy collection, and it’s obvious with the title track, in which he tells his lover You’re giving me gas from your eyes and ears. Another song, I Fit in There, has the lyrics, If you got an inner vacancy / Baby, then make a place for me.
I consider all songs to be food for thought. You can take them wherever you want, he says. Whatever your thought pattern for any of these titles, that’s really what I want them to be. I want them to be food for thought.
I’d do a mix for him and he’d roll around listening to it for two weeks, and he’d call me and want to come over and change two words, Blair said. It’s so encouraging to see someone of this stature and in this pantheon of greats still truly care.
Blair says the new material isn’t that far off from what Robinson is known for, maybe just a little more R-rated. I think we just weren’t used to octogenarians throwing that at us, but Nicki Minaj can come out and say whatever she’s gonna say, we don’t think twice? I don’t know.
Robinson, whose catalog of hits includes My Girl, The Tracks of My Tears and I Second That Emotion, says he doesn’t write in hopes of chart success.
There is no formula. There’s no process, man. It’s just that you write what you feel. You did your best, he said. You do this until you feel like you’ve done your best.
The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, Smokey & Friends, which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige.
Robinson is apparently still writing. He has a bunch of song snippets waiting to be recorded and laughs that he might be the only person in the world who keeps a cassette tape recorder by his bed in case he dreams up a song or melody .
If I’m on the road and an idea comes to me, a melody or words or something, I call my voicemail. It’s a good idea, he said. Call your voicemail. Put them on the ground. You don’t want to lose them.