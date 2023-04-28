Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Anil Kapoor, Anushka Kaushik, Vikas Shukla, and many more…
The four-part miniseries is a documentary that features a host of international celebrities.
One of the episodes is based in India where Jeremy, who has recently recovered from the snowplow accident, partners with Anil. Together they cross the majestic state of Rajasthan to help a community facing a specific challenge that disproportionately affects children and poor communities.
Anil Kapoor described working on Rennervations with Jeremy Renner as a rewarding experience.
He said: “Jeremy is a gem of a person, he poured his heart and soul into this project. I was so moved to share this wonderful journey with him. The whole local team that came together was also brilliant. It was a very rewarding experience and I am grateful to him. Working with Jeremy is always a pleasure, and the delivery of the mobile water treatment plant made it all the more interesting.
For the same, the two actors have teamed up with Uva Jagriti Sansthan (UJS), a grassroots organization based in Rajasthan with a local team of Indian makers. They have transformed a disused Indian jingle truck into a mobile water treatment plant for communities and schools that lack clean drinking water. To stay true to the culture and people, showrunner/executive producer of the series, Patrick Costello brought in Indian producer, Gaurav Dhingra from Jungle Book Entertainment to help with the production efforts and hire a local crew for the particular episode.
The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn more about the needs of local communities.
The show also features celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastiain Yatra and Anthony Mackie). The ‘Rennervation’ team includes Jeremy’s friend and business partner Rory Millikin, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob ‘Bender’ Park, lead fabricator, and construction team Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu’ AK’ Whatley, Skiland ‘Ski’ Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha.
Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, “Rennervations” is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 3.
Anushka Kaushik imitated ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ characters at school
Mumbai– After taking part in projects like “Ghar Waapsi” and “Crash Course”, Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller “Grami”, visited “The Kapil Sharma Show” (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about impersonating popular TKSS characters during her school days.
Anushka said, “During my school days, I used to imitate all the popular characters from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, be it Gutthi or Palak. During free time at school, my friend and I used to stage the whole episode of “TKSS” and entertain the students. Gradually, we became so popular at school that teachers from different classes started inviting us to their class to present the show in front of the students.
“Since then, I wondered if I would ever have the chance to appear on ‘TKSS’ as a guest. By the grace of God, it happened with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’.
Telling an interesting anecdote from her early career days, Anushka shared, “I played a small role alongside Jimmy Shergill in my first movie and after all these years I was sitting next to him on ‘TKSS’ I’m glad that my mom, who was accompanying me on the set at the time, also came with me for ‘TKSS’ and she was happy to witness my journey.
Besides Arbaaz Khan’s “Patna Shukla” where she will be seen alongside veteran actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also directing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.
‘Raazi’ actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in ‘Sam Bahadur’
Mumbai– Actor Vikas Shukla who is seen in ‘Jubilee’ and is best known for ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Bard of Blood’, ‘Hush Hush’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Omerta’ and many more is set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur”, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
The actor will be seen reuniting with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar in this film after “Raazi”.
Speaking about how he landed in the role, he said: “I played a small role in a RAW agent’s movie ‘Raazi’. Madame Meghna remembered me from there and 5 years later she called me to test this role. I think no work is wasted and it helps you to go and get another job. So she tested me for Sam Manekshaw’s older brother Fali and that’s how I got the role.
Describing his reunion experience with Meghna, he shared, “She is absolutely an amazing human and a passionate filmmaker as all we know. His work is just beyond word. She is very specific about how the characters look and how they look. Sam Bahadur is a period drama based on Sam Manekshaw, so you can understand the kind of research and preparation required. I was called several times for the look test even though I had a small part of it. So you can imagine.
Sharing his reunion experience with Vicky, he said, “Me and Vicky worked in ‘Raazi’ before, but we didn’t know each other during that time. But in ‘Sam Bahadur’, we had scenes together. C he’s a fantastic and very down to earth actor. I look forward to working with him on future projects. Hopefully!”
Finally, before signing, he talked about his other upcoming projects: “I will also be seen in the film ‘Baramulla’, playing a cop in the film alongside Manav Kaul, Bhasa Sumbli, Shahid Latif, Mir Sarwar who is produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios. And another movie is ‘Incomplete Man’ starring Sharib Hashmi which is about to be released in a few months. In the movie, I played a gay character. It was quite difficult and interesting .
Rakhi Sawant dances to the dhol at the wedding of ‘Indian Idol 12’ singer Mohd Danish
Mumbai– Rakhi Sawant was spotted dancing to the dhol at the wedding ceremony of ‘Indian Idol 12’ contestant Mohammad Danish. She wore yellow lehenga with big jewelry.
She also interacted with the media and spoke about her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani.
Rakhi also sang the song “Sabki barate aayi” and danced to it. She spoke to the media and shared that Adil lied to her and never kept his promise. That’s why she attends every wedding dressed as a bride.
Danish photos of haldi and mehndi have gone viral on social media. We still do not know who he married. However, he shared several photos from the pre-wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle. He also posted a photo of himself dressed as a groom.
The Dane wrote in the caption: “Baarat”.
She even told the media that she didn’t miss Adil at all and said, “I would have beaten Adil if he had been here.”
Rakhi announced his divorce from Adil last month and said he was free to marry anyone.
Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, but they kept it a secret. (IANS)
|
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-anil-kapoor-anushka-kaushik-vikas-shukla-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UAE businessman MA Yusuffali meets Indian Prime Minister Modi, discusses plans to export products to Gulf countries – News
- Bollywood roundup: Anil Kapoor, Anushka Kaushik, Vikas Shukla, and many more…
- Wisden’s Pakistan All-Time Men’s Cricket World Cup XI
- Vancouver Fashion Week: 14 brands to watch
- Suspect arrested in robbery of seven businesses in Bellflower, Lakewood – Press Telegram
- When a conservative podcaster came to campus, students didn’t want to listen
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Luzon
- Buenos Aires Weather | Edward Porter: What Xi Jinping Wants in Latin America
- Erick Thohir meets Jokowi and reports on the evolution of football
- Girls on Track UK works with Premier League clubs to push their programs into new territory.
- Smokey Robinson Gets Alluring With New Album ‘Gasms’ | Entertainment
- Raiders grab #HLGolf awards, Goecke takes second Golfer of the Year