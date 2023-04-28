Bollywood roundup: Anil Kapoor, Anushka Kaushik, Vikas Shukla, and many more…

Actor Anil Kapoor, who once again worked in a Hollywood project in the form of ‘Rennervations’ with Jeremy Renner, considers Jeremy to be a ‘jewel of a person’.

The four-part miniseries is a documentary that features a host of international celebrities.

One of the episodes is based in India where Jeremy, who has recently recovered from the snowplow accident, partners with Anil. Together they cross the majestic state of Rajasthan to help a community facing a specific challenge that disproportionately affects children and poor communities.

Anil Kapoor described working on Rennervations with Jeremy Renner as a rewarding experience.

He said: “Jeremy is a gem of a person, he poured his heart and soul into this project. I was so moved to share this wonderful journey with him. The whole local team that came together was also brilliant. It was a very rewarding experience and I am grateful to him. Working with Jeremy is always a pleasure, and the delivery of the mobile water treatment plant made it all the more interesting.

For the same, the two actors have teamed up with Uva Jagriti Sansthan (UJS), a grassroots organization based in Rajasthan with a local team of Indian makers. They have transformed a disused Indian jingle truck into a mobile water treatment plant for communities and schools that lack clean drinking water. To stay true to the culture and people, showrunner/executive producer of the series, Patrick Costello brought in Indian producer, Gaurav Dhingra from Jungle Book Entertainment to help with the production efforts and hire a local crew for the particular episode.

The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn more about the needs of local communities.

The show also features celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastiain Yatra and Anthony Mackie). The ‘Rennervation’ team includes Jeremy’s friend and business partner Rory Millikin, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob ‘Bender’ Park, lead fabricator, and construction team Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu’ AK’ Whatley, Skiland ‘Ski’ Judd, Ryan Gunter and Nick Socha.

Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, “Rennervations” is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 3.

Anushka Kaushik imitated ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ characters at school

Mumbai– After taking part in projects like “Ghar Waapsi” and “Crash Course”, Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller “Grami”, visited “The Kapil Sharma Show” (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about impersonating popular TKSS characters during her school days.

Anushka said, “During my school days, I used to imitate all the popular characters from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, be it Gutthi or Palak. During free time at school, my friend and I used to stage the whole episode of “TKSS” and entertain the students. Gradually, we became so popular at school that teachers from different classes started inviting us to their class to present the show in front of the students.

“Since then, I wondered if I would ever have the chance to appear on ‘TKSS’ as a guest. By the grace of God, it happened with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’.

Telling an interesting anecdote from her early career days, Anushka shared, “I played a small role alongside Jimmy Shergill in my first movie and after all these years I was sitting next to him on ‘TKSS’ I’m glad that my mom, who was accompanying me on the set at the time, also came with me for ‘TKSS’ and she was happy to witness my journey.

Besides Arbaaz Khan’s “Patna Shukla” where she will be seen alongside veteran actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also directing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.

‘Raazi’ actor Vikas Shukla will reunite with Vicky, Meghna in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Mumbai– Actor Vikas Shukla who is seen in ‘Jubilee’ and is best known for ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Bard of Blood’, ‘Hush Hush’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Omerta’ and many more is set to feature in Meghna Gulzar’s “Sam Bahadur”, a biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The actor will be seen reuniting with Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar in this film after “Raazi”.

Speaking about how he landed in the role, he said: “I played a small role in a RAW agent’s movie ‘Raazi’. Madame Meghna remembered me from there and 5 years later she called me to test this role. I think no work is wasted and it helps you to go and get another job. So she tested me for Sam Manekshaw’s older brother Fali and that’s how I got the role.

Describing his reunion experience with Meghna, he shared, “She is absolutely an amazing human and a passionate filmmaker as all we know. His work is just beyond word. She is very specific about how the characters look and how they look. Sam Bahadur is a period drama based on Sam Manekshaw, so you can understand the kind of research and preparation required. I was called several times for the look test even though I had a small part of it. So you can imagine.

Sharing his reunion experience with Vicky, he said, “Me and Vicky worked in ‘Raazi’ before, but we didn’t know each other during that time. But in ‘Sam Bahadur’, we had scenes together. C he’s a fantastic and very down to earth actor. I look forward to working with him on future projects. Hopefully!”

Finally, before signing, he talked about his other upcoming projects: “I will also be seen in the film ‘Baramulla’, playing a cop in the film alongside Manav Kaul, Bhasa Sumbli, Shahid Latif, Mir Sarwar who is produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios. And another movie is ‘Incomplete Man’ starring Sharib Hashmi which is about to be released in a few months. In the movie, I played a gay character. It was quite difficult and interesting .

Rakhi Sawant dances to the dhol at the wedding of ‘Indian Idol 12’ singer Mohd Danish

Mumbai– Rakhi Sawant was spotted dancing to the dhol at the wedding ceremony of ‘Indian Idol 12’ contestant Mohammad Danish. She wore yellow lehenga with big jewelry.

She also interacted with the media and spoke about her relationship with Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi also sang the song “Sabki barate aayi” and danced to it. She spoke to the media and shared that Adil lied to her and never kept his promise. That’s why she attends every wedding dressed as a bride.

Danish photos of haldi and mehndi have gone viral on social media. We still do not know who he married. However, he shared several photos from the pre-wedding ceremony on his Instagram handle. He also posted a photo of himself dressed as a groom.

The Dane wrote in the caption: “Baarat”.

She even told the media that she didn’t miss Adil at all and said, “I would have beaten Adil if he had been here.”

Rakhi announced his divorce from Adil last month and said he was free to marry anyone.

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, but they kept it a secret. (IANS)