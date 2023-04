Nonprofit helps students with autism land jobs in Hollywood

An association named exceptional minds helps students with autism channel their creativity into a career in Hollywood. What is unique is that the Sherman Oaks-based organization is both a school and an animation house. This means graduates can start working on freelance gigs right away while they search for full-time employment. Instructor Alyssa Zelman teaches at Exceptional Minds “We were teaching them things like 2D animation, 3D animation, game level design,” said Timothy Dailey, Academic Dean of Exceptional Minds. The Los Angeles-area nonprofit school uses the latest technology to teach. “Essentially, we were learning and managing everything that was going to be used every time we entered new jobs,” student Stefan Morgan said. Students learn vocational skills and skills for employment. “It’s cool to find out that I’m not alone and there are people I can talk to,” said academy student Matthew Rhode. Exceptional Minds is for neurodiverse students, especially those on the autism spectrum. “The student may have a slightly different perspective on the world,” Dailey explained. The environment is friendly and welcoming. “The challenge for someone on the spectrum these days is for the world not to stereotype them and not let that stigma get to them,” Dailey said. Exceptional Minds students with tech reporter Rich DeMuro Students proudly show off their growing portfolios and work on class animations. Some equipment is provided by Apples Community Grants Program. Students rely heavily on drawing tablets, computers, and the latest software used by studios. “Essentially it’s just about them showing hey, I have the ability to do this, I have the ability to be successful this way,” Dailey said. Stefan Morgan, student of exceptional minds A key aspect of the program: Exceptional Minds also runs a real animation studio under the same roof. So, upon graduation, students can take on freelance gigs while seeking full-time employment. “We get real clients, we get real budgets and real deadlines and that way they can work on projects, build a resume and apply for different jobs,” said Scott Sackett, animation director at Exceptional. Minds. Matthew Rhode, Exceptional Minds student A program that builds creativity and confidence for meaningful results. “Drawing attention to ourselves, I believe, will lead to positive social change in the workplace,” Rhode concluded.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/morning-news/local-nonprofit-helps-autistic-students-land-hollywood-jobs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos