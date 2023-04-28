Q&A: 6lack returns to music after prioritizing mental health | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) 6lack was on a hot streak, dishing out Grammy-worthy work and appearing on songs with elite music from the likes of Elton John, Calvin Harris and J Cole. But as the singer-rapper soared high, he overlooked one important thing: his sanity.
As a result, 6 lacks reluctance to address past issues and his ongoing depression that intensified during the pandemic eventually shook his mental state so badly that he struggled to create even a single song. . After much-needed constructive criticism from his partner, 6lack decided to step away from music and seek therapy after his critically acclaimed 2018 release East Atlanta Love Letter.
With their first project in five years, 6lack (pronounced black) explores self-love, self-healing, and the journey to find true happiness in life. Her third studio album Since I Have a Lover was released at the end of March. This week, the three-time Grammy-nominated artist announced a concert tour of North America and Europe starting in October.
In a recent interview, 6lack told The Associated Press why his mental health has caused him to take a step back, the meaning of his stage name, and why he prefers working with women.
Notes have been edited for brevity and clarity. ___
AP: Your stage name has been mispronounced so many times. How do you feel about that?
6LACK: I think the pronunciation of the name will always be a thing. It has never been a problem. This allows for a very good conversation. It makes great jokes. It’s good merch that I sell. Before someone mispronounced my name, I found my name and mispronounced my name. I’ve been to the end of every joke before… But if I spelled it Black, you wouldn’t be able to find me on the internet at all.
AP: Why is the number six so important to you?
6LACK: Six is a recurring number in my life. I was born in the sixth month. I grew up in zone six. My daughter’s name is Syx (pronounced six.) Black is one of my favorite colors. It was kind of where I felt comfortable riding, and I didn’t necessarily talk to everyone as much. It was like my comfort color. I’d put it on, and it would feel like I was in my awesome suit or uniform, and I could just duck in the corner and do my own thing.
AP: What contributed to you hitting a wall mentally?
6LACK: I had devoted so much of my time and energy to mastering my craft and just focusing on making music and making better music to the point where I just didn’t care about anything. ‘other. Maybe it works for a few months, maybe it works for a few years, maybe for a whole album or two. But eventually, everything I didn’t care for started to seem to hover above me. It was on my back, on my shoulders. I couldn’t even breathe like I would like to breathe or think like I would like to think in my usual day because I have too many things cluttering my space. I was focused on the music and it made me feel like I was on task, but there were other tasks I had to take care of.
6LACK: I needed to make sure I was taking care of my relationships. I had to make sure I had conversations with my mom, dad, brother and sister as to why we might feel disconnected at this point in my life… Eventually I guess God was like, Well, if you don’t exercise all the gifts I gave you, then I’m just gonna take this one thing and you can’t think of any more until you prioritize what’s really important . Music is important, sure, but it’s part of who I am.
AP: How did you feel the need to retire from music?
6LACK: Things kept reoccurring to the point where my partner, the person who’s next to me every day, said you might look cool like you’ve got it all covered for everyone, but this is not the case for me. And if it’s going to keep looking like that, then you should do it on your own, on your own.”
It’s a hard thing to hear and don’t let your ego get in the way. But for me, it just took this repetitive lesson of hearing moments like her putting me in my shoes. Moments of making music, and it’s not going the way I want it to. Moments of frustration and reaction in times when I’m not a reactive person. All these personality traits started showing up and they don’t match who I know myself to be. If I feel more reactive than in the past, then something is wrong and I need to talk to someone.
AP: Through your healing, what do you want people to take away from your album?
6LACK: I want people to be a bigger and better version of yourself every day and in every way possible. Give yourself grace every time you fail… Whatever you like, find your thing and really invest in it and feel really good and enjoy yourself. Take breaks when you need them.
AP: You prefer working with women. For what?
6LACK: Working with women is like having a hug. I can be more vulnerable. Obviously, I want to be able to arrive at the same place as my brothers. But it’s just automatic when I jump to a song with a woman.
AP: What do you like more: Singing or rapping?
6LACK: At the moment, I like to sing more. I was able to express more of what I feel and think through singing… That’s basically what got me to where I am today. I think the next thing to explore is finding a rap project or a rap album or a rap moment even if it’s an EP. I’m just going back to how I actually started because there’s more to me that I haven’t tapped into yet.