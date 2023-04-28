Hollywood homeless man bites off cop’s finger





A homeless man who allegedly used a meth pipe in a Hollywood subway station chewed off a fingertip from a former Los Angeles police officer during a savage arrest. Los Angeles Police Department officers were attempting to make the necklace Thursday at the East Hollywood Red Line station around 10:15 a.m., officials said. When they got the man off the train, he immediately became violent and attempted to bite several of the officers. During the struggle, the suspect bit off a piece of a police sergeant’s little finger, officials said. The sergeant – with 26 years on the job – was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his fingertip could not be reattached, according to the KTLA television channel. The suspect was also injured in the melee and was taken to hospital. He was later booked for chaos and resisting an executive order. I am deeply disturbed by the vicious and horrific attack on our sergeant while he and other officers were simply on routine patrol of the transit line,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. . “We remain committed to working every day to improve the safety of the entire transit system with dedicated patrols engaging those who pose a risk to the safety of others.





A Los Angeles police sergeant allegedly had his finger bitten off by a man suspected of being homeless. LAPD As ridership on the Los Angeles subway train and bus system has rebounded since the pandemic, violent crime and drug use have soared. In 2022, violent crimes such as rape, aggravated assault, robbery and murder increased 24% from the previous year, according to Gina Osborn, LA subway safety officer. As of February 23, LA Metro has received 1,385 reports of incidents of narcotics use, possession or sale.





The homeless man who allegedly bit off an LAPD officer’s finger was handcuffed and taken to a local hospital. Los Angeles street people A total of 21 people died in the subway system in February, many of them due to overdoses, Osborn said. Open drug use inside subway cars has become more common – and some passengers openly defecate and urinate in stations.





Violent crime has exploded in the Los Angeles subway and subway bus system. FOX 11 Los Angeles There are about 50 transit officers patrolling about 100 miles of subway lines and railroads in Los Angeles County, but Moore is seeking to increase the number of cops to deal with rising violent crime . The LAPD and LA County Sheriff’s Department contracts with Metro are due to expire in June. We take this matter very seriously and have zero tolerance for acts of violence on the subway system, LAPD officials said in a statement regarding Thursday’s vicious attack. We continue to work hard to keep the transit system safe and have asked our law enforcement partners to increase their visible presence and actively enforce criminal code violations, including the application of our drug-free policy.

