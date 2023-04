Sarah Lee Guthrie (Arlo and Woody kin) serenades Chautauqua, Hazel Miller plays for kids and more – Boulder Daily Camera

TODAY Dance Spoken word artist Brice Maiurro and violinist Robyn Julyan provide the soundscape for aerial dancers during Frequent Flyers Tethered at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $24 to $28; thedairy.org. Comedy He’s the stand-up philosopher, urging those recovering from the self-help industry to sit down or get off the cushion, and Gregg Eisenberg will share some humor that might get you thinking during his 7 p.m. performance Friday at the Boulder Museum, 2205 Broadway, Boulder; $22; boulderdowntown.com. Music After first gaining national attention for his reggae-infused style on “Americas Got Talent,” Cas Haley has since carved out his own independent career, and Haley headlines the Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder, at 9 p.m. Friday; $17; www.velvetelklounge.com. WEEKEND Movie Shorts from filmmakers for children and adults are all part of the Front Range Kids Film Festival, which takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $15 to $20;theartshub.org. Music After finally giving in to her birthright as a late teenager, Woody Guthries’ granddaughter, Sarah Lee Guthrie, took her six-string and folksy sensibility on tour across the country, and put on a show. at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive. , Rock ; $30; chautauqua.com. COMING Movie Streaming a movie while sitting on your couch is great, but it lacks the common experience of watching a story unfold in a theater full of strangers. See The Whale and Brendan Fraser’s 2023 Oscar-winning performance, along with others, when the International Film Series screens it at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Ave., Boulder; $7 to $9; internationalfilmseries.com. FREE Dance Hip-hop, aerial, fusion forms, and even improvisational dance are on tap during the CU Dance Departments Fresh Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the York Irey Dance Building on the CU campus in Boulder. Free entry. Visit cupresents.orgfor more details. CHILDREN Music Round up young music lovers and join a local legend and his band for a family concert: Sing and Dance Concert with Hazel Miller from 11:15 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Boulder Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; free; boulderlibrary.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2023/04/28/inside-track-sarah-lee-guthrie-arlo-and-woody-kin-serenades-chautauqua-hazel-miller-plays-for-the-kids-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos