Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do big winners
Alia Bhatt’s gangster biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi and dramatic comedy Badhaai Do were big winners at the Filmfare Awards, one of the oldest and most popular events honoring the best of Bollywood.
Held at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai on Thursday evening, the 68th Filmfare Awards ceremony was hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan and featured performances by actors Tiger Shroff and Vicky Kaushal, among others.
Gangubai Kathiawadiwhich told the story of real gangster Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mafia boss in Bombay in the 1960s, won 10 awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Bhatt and Best director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Bhatt and Bhansali, who is known for his opulent period dramas, received high praise for the film, which was released in February last year.
Bhatt, who will soon make his Hollywood debut in the spy thriller Stone heart, wore a dress by Lebanese designer Tony Ward for the event. The shimmering black off-the-shoulder dress was her ode to the Filmfare trophy, often referred to as “the dark lady” by stars.
While winners are usually chosen via popular votes for the main awards, separate “Critics’ Awards” are also given out in the evenings to recognize critically acclaimed films and lead actors.
Badhaai Do received Best Picture (Critics) while its leads Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao won Best Actress (Critics) and Best Actor respectively.
Pednekar congratulated his co-star Rao on his win.
“Congratulations on your big win. You are one of the best of our generation. You have inspired me in so many ways. Top to bottom my friend,” she wrote on Instagram.
In the film, the actors play a couple who enter into a marriage of convenience to hide their sexuality from their two conservative families.
“This one is very very special. My fourth black wife and this wouldn’t have been possible without you my love @patralekhaa who always pushes me and encourages me to do great work. Thank you love for always being there” , posted Rao on Instagram, with a tribute to his wife, actress Patralekhaa.
Badhaai Do won a total of six awards on the night, including Best Supporting Actress for Sheeba Chaddha, Best Screenplay and Best Story.
Acclaimed actress Tabu was also named Best Actress (Critics) for her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2sharing the prize with Pednekar.
Veteran actor Prem Chopra, 87, who appeared in more than 380 films over a 60-year career, has received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here is the full list of winners of the Filmfare Awards 2023:
– Best film : Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best Film (Reviews): Badhaai Do
– Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best actress (critical): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do
– Best actress (critical): Taboo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
– Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do
– Best actor (critical): Sanjay Mishra in Vadh
– Best Supporting Actor (Female): Sheeba Chaddha Badhaai Do
– Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor in Jugjug Jeeyo
– Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best musical album: Pritam for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
– Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesaria Since Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
– Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesaria Since Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
– Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari Since Jugjug Jeeyo
– Best First Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
– Best male debut: Ankush Gedam in Vadh
– Best female debut: Andrea Kevichusa in Anek
– Best dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshvardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
– Best story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
– Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Veda
– Best background score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida Since Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best Costume: Sheetal Iqbal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An action hero
– Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi
– Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
– Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
– Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
– RD Burman Award for Upcoming Musical Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar
Updated: April 28, 2023, 06:33
|
