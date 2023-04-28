



Japanese Space Technology Pioneer ALE Announces Plans to Launch Next SKY CANVAS Satellite Into Orbit and Invites Science Enthusiasts to New SKY CANVAS Community Club Space technology company ALE today announced plans to launch the next SKY CANVAS satellite into orbit, a major step forward in the world’s first man-made shooting star project. And the first step towards ALE realizing its ambition to usher in a new era of sustainable space entertainment over the next decade, to drive global space activity and to advance essential research and education in space science. climate. The new ALE-3 satellite scheduled for launch in 2024 will collect climate information in the mesosphere, the layer of Earth’s atmosphere directly above the stratosphere and below the thermosphere. Atmospheric data collected in the mesosphere has the potential to provide valuable new information about Earth’s climate and weather. The latest news about ALE-3 follows the launch of the ALE SKY CANVAS Community Club, a dynamic platform dedicated to fostering the exchange of knowledge and actively sharing ideas about space, astronomy and science. The SKY CANVAS Community Club will provide members with a place where they can be kept informed of exciting ALE developments, including the man-made Shooting Star experience, with many other exciting benefits to be announced in time. desired. The mesosphere is an essential part of the Earth’s climate system. Indeed, the mesosphere is where the ozone that protects us from harmful ultraviolet radiation is produced and where the atmospheric tides occur that shape large-scale atmospheric movement, explained Dr. Gilles Bailet, associate researcher in space technologies. emerging at the University of Glasgow. The study of the mesosphere is of paramount importance in the fight against climate change and SKY CANVAS is particularly capable of bringing very valuable large multipoint measurements with its artificial meteor shower. SKY CANVAS represents an incredible outreach opportunity to inspire the next generation of STEM students and bring a new and compelling experience to the people of Earth, enabling space entertainment to be fully tied to high-level space and climate science. ALE has already successfully completed two SKY CANVAS (ALE-1 and ALE-2) satellite launches, putting two satellites into orbit in January and December 2019. The next SKY CANVAS (ALE-3) satellite launch will take place in 2024, and the SKY CANVAS’ first commercial service is set to take place in 2025, when ALE hopes to inspire a new generation of space and science enthusiasts around the world by giving them the opportunity to see the first meteor shower live at the man-made world. Our goal and strategic objective at ALE is to create a space entertainment market by the 2030s that supports fundamental science, and to become a pioneer in this market, explained Dr. Lena Okajima, Founder and CEO of ALE . Basic science is a source of innovation and contributes to social and economic development through the accumulation and sustained creation of new knowledge, discoveries, inventions and other research results. The values ​​of the FTAs ​​are the basic sciences themselves, and we believe that their promotion is extremely important. ALE embodies the power of basic science in our three core values: curiosity, pathfinder and evolution.* The SKY CANVAS Community Club is an edutainment project where space enthusiasts can: Meet like-minded space fanatics in FTA’s online Discord community Access engaging educational content in the form of interviews, presentations, and AMAs with space industry experts and thought leaders Follow the journey of SKY CANVAS as ALE prepares to deliver the first-ever man-made shooting star experience Discover other exciting space-related news and events Get many member-only benefits as VIP pass holders

For more information on SKY CANVAS, please visit www.skycanvasglobal.com. Join the SKY CANVAS conversation on Discord at https://discord.com/invite/T763uufZ9J

