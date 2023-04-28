Manoj Sinha: 1980s as the Bollywood era returns to Kashmir: J&K LG Manoj Sinha





Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the administration expects tourist attendance of more than two crores this year and filming of many Bollywood projects is well planned here. Sinha said his administration is breaking its own records in the tourism sector and several Bollywood productions are set to shoot in UT this year. The LG was speaking on the sidelines of an inaugural function of the Kashmir Medical College and Super-Speciality Hospital developed by Milli Trust in the Sempora region on the outskirts of Srinagar. “We expect an attendance of over 2 million tourists this year. Several Bollywood movies were shot at J&K last year and this year the administration will break its record as more movies will be shot,” said Sinha. Prominent Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is in Kashmir Valley for the shooting of his latest movie ‘Dunki’. He will also film in Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

The LG said that the 1980s, like the era of Bollywood, go back to J&K and over the years around 300 films have been shot in Kashmir. “The return of Bollywood will help create jobs and improve the economic situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The J&K LG said a new era for private investment in the Union Territory demonstrates Narendra Modi’s commitment to making J&K a premier investment destination for the manufacturing and services sector. “This is one of the biggest private sector investments in UT’s healthcare sector which will improve efficiency and quality of care. The project worth Rs. 525 Cr will develop the Medical College with 150 MBBS places to meet the aspirations of young people and a 100-bed hospital will provide world-class healthcare at affordable rates.The project will provide job opportunities for 2,000 young people in the region,” said he declared. The LG asserted that the administration has created an enabling environment for the private sector for economic development, employment and income generation. “The administration is deeply and sincerely committed to the ease of doing business and the ease of living,” he said.

