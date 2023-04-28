Entertainment
Actor, Activist, Icon Paying Tribute to Legendary Harry Belafonte – The Vacaville Reporter
Traveling east on Interstate-80 near downtown Fairfield Solano and the Hilton Garden Inn, I saw a large, bold-letter billboard from the freeway that said Harry Belafonte.
I would be remiss if I did not honor Belafonte as many across the country and around the world did after his death on April 25. Besides being an actor, singer, and entertainer, he was an avid civil rights activist who remained involved in social issues until his final days.
Belafonte was bravely pro-Black on and off camera. He has participated in countless protests and marches against injustices around the world that have helped shape his activism, as well as his personal experiences of injustice.
After serving in the US Army during World War II, Belafonte said he came home to black people still being lynched, harassed and murdered. Even after achieving celebrity status, he encountered acts of discrimination.
In 2013, at the 44th NAACP Image Awards, after receiving the Spingarn Award, he said black Americans were most devastated by Americas obsession with guns during his acceptance speech. He pointed out that black Americans are the most incarcerated, unemployed and hunted when it comes to gun gambling.
He questioned the lack of outrage and voice of black Americans, community leaders, lawmakers and the church while challenging the position of white Americas regarding the constitutional question of gun ownership. Yet hardly anyone talks about the consequences of racial carnage.
Not only did Belafonte use his global platform to talk about social issues and fund many causes, but he also risked his life and his career.
An actor in a recent interview recalled when Belafonte flew to Philadelphia, Mississippi, late at night to donate money to those registering black people to vote. He said one of the civil rights organizations rescued Belafonte from the Ku Klux Klan, who were looking for him at the airport.
Belafonte said in an interview that many white Americans called him arrogant because he advocated for full equality for black Americans. He felt he was not servile enough and appreciated their benevolence to their liking. He replied to the opposition that he wanted to speak out on the issues as boldly as they would if it was their community.
Another factor that helped shape Belafontes activism is that he aligned himself with strong and committed black men like Paul Robeson and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While he brought many resources , money and his celebrity status at the table, Belafonte said that after meeting Dr King, understanding the length of the journey and how dangerous it would be, he committed himself to the cause forever, submitting to the direction of Dr. Kings.
He said his mentors, including women, were his moral compass and inspiration, helping him understand the greatness of the Americas.
Robeson told him, artists are the keepers of truth. We are the radical voice of civilization, reminding it of the power of its platform.
Belafonte knew the importance of preparing the next generation to take over which helped shape his activism. In 2015, he participated in Occupy the State. Phillip Agnew, executive director of Dream Defenders, a primarily youth and children’s organization, organized a sit-in from Florida Governor Rick Scotts’ office in Tallahassee. They were protesting the stand-your-ground law, racial profiling and the school-to-jail pipeline.
Belafonte, then 86, told students in the Capitol rotunda that he was there because they had called him. Those who had been in the fight for over a century were thrilled to be part of the moment. He was part of their story.
He acknowledged that the young people who gathered in Florida’s capital had accepted the responsibility to act for social change by the presence, courage and insight they brought to the process.
In his interview with Agnew, Belafonte explained that the movement of the 1950s and 1960s was not about racial integration, as many misunderstood. Blacks were fighting to integrate throughout America, including economic integration.
He said voting is about electing people black people can trust to represent them.
In 2019, before Belafonte retired from public life, he said in a video: “Each generation must be responsible for itself. I leave behind the crumbs of my experiences. If you find value in the trail I left, pick it up. If not, find something better. I walked my trip. I don’t think there’s anything left to say.
The author of Vacaville is an advocate of social issues. 2022 Women’s Congress of the Year Award Recipient. Email: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thereporter.com/2023/04/28/danette-mitchell-actor-activist-icon-paying-tribute-to-the-legendary-harry-belafonte/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor, Activist, Icon Paying Tribute to Legendary Harry Belafonte – The Vacaville Reporter
- Former patient testifies in metro Detroit youth hockey doctor sexual assault case ⋆ Michigan Advance
- CFREF 2023 | The Queen’s Gazette
- Volodymyr Zelensky wants Xi Jinping’s help in the file of Ukrainian children “dports”
- E. Jean Carrolls Civil lawsuit against Trump: what you need to know
- modi road show: Karnataka Polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-mile mega road show in Bengaluru tomorrow
- Erick Thohir meets Jokowi and reports on the evolution of Indonesian football
- Manoj Sinha: 1980s as the Bollywood era returns to Kashmir: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
- Casper Ruud’s miserable 2023 continues with early exit Madrid Open | Tennis
- “Classic Trade Dress” variant covers from Return of the Jedi by Jerry Ordway
- Google’s bid to dismiss Justice Department lawsuit over ad tech rejected by judge
- More international forces will join the US Army’s Edge aviation experiment