Actor, Activist, Icon Paying Tribute to Legendary Harry Belafonte – The Vacaville Reporter

Traveling east on Interstate-80 near downtown Fairfield Solano and the Hilton Garden Inn, I saw a large, bold-letter billboard from the freeway that said Harry Belafonte.

I would be remiss if I did not honor Belafonte as many across the country and around the world did after his death on April 25. Besides being an actor, singer, and entertainer, he was an avid civil rights activist who remained involved in social issues until his final days.

Belafonte was bravely pro-Black on and off camera. He has participated in countless protests and marches against injustices around the world that have helped shape his activism, as well as his personal experiences of injustice.

After serving in the US Army during World War II, Belafonte said he came home to black people still being lynched, harassed and murdered. Even after achieving celebrity status, he encountered acts of discrimination.

In 2013, at the 44th NAACP Image Awards, after receiving the Spingarn Award, he said black Americans were most devastated by Americas obsession with guns during his acceptance speech. He pointed out that black Americans are the most incarcerated, unemployed and hunted when it comes to gun gambling.

He questioned the lack of outrage and voice of black Americans, community leaders, lawmakers and the church while challenging the position of white Americas regarding the constitutional question of gun ownership. Yet hardly anyone talks about the consequences of racial carnage.

Not only did Belafonte use his global platform to talk about social issues and fund many causes, but he also risked his life and his career.

An actor in a recent interview recalled when Belafonte flew to Philadelphia, Mississippi, late at night to donate money to those registering black people to vote. He said one of the civil rights organizations rescued Belafonte from the Ku Klux Klan, who were looking for him at the airport.

Belafonte said in an interview that many white Americans called him arrogant because he advocated for full equality for black Americans. He felt he was not servile enough and appreciated their benevolence to their liking. He replied to the opposition that he wanted to speak out on the issues as boldly as they would if it was their community.

Another factor that helped shape Belafontes activism is that he aligned himself with strong and committed black men like Paul Robeson and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. While he brought many resources , money and his celebrity status at the table, Belafonte said that after meeting Dr King, understanding the length of the journey and how dangerous it would be, he committed himself to the cause forever, submitting to the direction of Dr. Kings.

He said his mentors, including women, were his moral compass and inspiration, helping him understand the greatness of the Americas.

Robeson told him, artists are the keepers of truth. We are the radical voice of civilization, reminding it of the power of its platform.

Belafonte knew the importance of preparing the next generation to take over which helped shape his activism. In 2015, he participated in Occupy the State. Phillip Agnew, executive director of Dream Defenders, a primarily youth and children’s organization, organized a sit-in from Florida Governor Rick Scotts’ office in Tallahassee. They were protesting the stand-your-ground law, racial profiling and the school-to-jail pipeline.

Belafonte, then 86, told students in the Capitol rotunda that he was there because they had called him. Those who had been in the fight for over a century were thrilled to be part of the moment. He was part of their story.

He acknowledged that the young people who gathered in Florida’s capital had accepted the responsibility to act for social change by the presence, courage and insight they brought to the process.

In his interview with Agnew, Belafonte explained that the movement of the 1950s and 1960s was not about racial integration, as many misunderstood. Blacks were fighting to integrate throughout America, including economic integration.

He said voting is about electing people black people can trust to represent them.

In 2019, before Belafonte retired from public life, he said in a video: “Each generation must be responsible for itself. I leave behind the crumbs of my experiences. If you find value in the trail I left, pick it up. If not, find something better. I walked my trip. I don’t think there’s anything left to say.

The author of Vacaville is an advocate of social issues. 2022 Women’s Congress of the Year Award Recipient. Email: [email protected]