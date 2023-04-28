Jason Momoa does not want to act “for a living” | Entertainment
Jason Momoa has insisted acting is not what he “wants to do in life”.
The Aquaman star is happy to ‘entertain’ people with his films, but his main passions in life are art, his children Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 14 – whom he has with his former partner Lisa Bonet – and environmental issues, including her quest to ban single-use plastics.
He told Men’s Health magazine: “It’s really cool to be here as an actor, but that’s not what I want to do in life.
“It’s just a moment in time. I want to get back to art, to painting, to writing, you know, raising a family, and then making significant environmental change. I’ll be making movies just to to entertain.”
Because making movies can take him away from his family for long periods of time, these days Jason only takes on projects he’s passionate about.
He said: “I don’t see my kids right now for a very long time. I have to share things with them. I’m doing everything I want to do, everything I’m designed to do. And you have to do that.
“I want my kids to know it and do it.
“I worked a long time when they were young doing stuff I didn’t want to do to put food on the table. Now what? You should only work with people you want to work with. You should create with the people you want to create with.
“Whatever situation you find yourself in, you have to find your way.”
The 43-year-old actor has developed a ‘massive bond’ with his children through their shared love of rock climbing and he loves it when they send him videos of them at their hobby when he works outdoors .
He said: “I watch my heart climb the wall. They are children, but they are so strong and confident and express themselves through movement.
“Sometimes you have to be dynamic, sometimes static and fluid, and you’re just exploring. When they’re successful, you feel the moment.”
And as a parent, Jason encourages his children not to be afraid of things going wrong, because taking on challenges is an important learning experience.
He told Men’s Health magazine: “There’s nothing to be done if it’s not hard and it’s not going to be a struggle. It’s okay to fall. You fall, get up and do it again.
“They want to be perfect and they’re scared; they think if you fall it’s bad. But I’m like, ‘No, falling is fine, man. Falling is fine because you’re going to make it. if you keep doing it.'”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos