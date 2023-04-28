Filmed fashion | Did you know that the Anarkali suit was brought to Bollywood by the legendary Madhubala for Mughal-e-Azam?





The Anarkali suit was first popularized by Madhubala Subscribe to Notifications HIGHLIGHTS Anarkali suits are timeless in India

They were first brought to Bollywood by Madhubala

She wore the costume for a song in Mughal-e-Azam Anarkali suit is that timeless beauty which is exempted from the ruthless test of time. From its royal look to its popularity, an Anarkali suit never loses its charm. But did you know that this style of costume was first introduced in Bollywood and then popularized in the country by none other than Madhubala? The History of Anarkali Suits Reverting to Mughal rule, their courtesans had mastered the dance form, popularly known as Mujra. It was performed at the royal court, with mostly women wearing long, flowing dresses called mujra dresses. Later they became known as Anarkali salwar kameez in remembrance of the great dancer and true lover Anarkali who was tragically buried alive for her illicit relationship with Prince Salim. Anarkali Suits in Bollywood While the Anarkali suit has been around for decades, we bet you didn’t know that they were first introduced to the Indian fashion industry by legendary Bollywood actress Madhubala. She wore it in the iconic song From Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya for one of the greatest Indian epics to date, Mughal-e-Azam . As film and song took the country by storm as nobody’s business, the Anarkali suit and its regal look became a popular trend in the 70s and 80s. Movie stars like Rekha, Parveen Babi, Jayaprada , Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Neelam and Divya Bharti flaunted the flamboyant look on the big screen, winning the hearts of the city. Rekha wearing an Anarkali suit. Of course, the look is still very relevant these days with stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and others opting for a modern take on the Anarkali on a regular basis. What do you think of this little fashion treat? Let us know

