Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faces massive $3 billion lawsuit

Actor Dwayne Johnson has faced many adversaries in his career as a professional wrestler, and since his film career took off, he’s also had to face his fair share of challenges in Hollywood. But now one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors faces perhaps his biggest challenge yet – in the form of a massive $3 billion lawsuit.

RELATED: Actors Dwayne Johnson & Johnny Depp Tapped For Same Iconic Movie Role

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proven to the world that he has a bit of a Midas touch. He started his wrestling career in 1996 and became super famous in WWE almost immediately. During his wrestling career, Johnson, known by his ring name, “The Rock”, came to be regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, racking up a long list of awards and accolades. championship wins. His accolades include being a ten times world champion and two-time Intercontinental Champion, as well as 2000 Royal Rumble winner and sixth three-time WWE Champion.

He left the professional wrestling world in 2004, although he made WWE appearances outside of the ring after 2004. But soon after starring in his first blockbuster film, The return of the mummy, in 2001, Johnson decided to step out of the ring to pursue his acting career. He is now one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood and has just announced a new movie project for Disney–the live-action take-two ofMoana.

Dwayne Johnson hung up his big gold belt, announcing his official retirement from wrestling in 2019. But part of The Rock’s wrestling history comes back to haunt him.

Former TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now renamed Impact Wrestling) wrestler Trenesha Biggers has filed a lawsuit against Dwayne Johnson in a massive lawsuit in which she claims she and her children were the targets of a an elaborate criminal conspiracy orchestrated by Johnson and a plethora of other defendants – some individuals, some groups, some government agencies and some corporations.

Biggers is seeking restitution in the amount of $3 billion.

The complaint is 45 pages, but the list of defendants takes up a lot more paper than the actual complaint, because Biggers lists more defendants than we’ve ever seen in any complaint. In addition to naming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the alleged perpetrator, the former wrestler listed several other WWE figures she believes played a role in the alleged plot to kidnap her and her family, including “The Miz”, Nikki Bella, Maryse. , Heath Miller and Mark Jindrak.

In the lawsuit, Biggers further named the state of texasEl Paso Child Protective Services, the FBIThe Las Cruces, New Mexico Police Department, The NYPD, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, New York ACS, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Shirley Police Department, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Suffolk County, New York, as defendants in the case, alleging they too were complicit in the alleged criminal plot against her.

In order not to exclude anyone or any entity, Biggers also named Panda Energy, Home deposit, FCW, NWA, NWA Chairman Billy Corgan, Deep South Wrestling, Mick Foley, Jim Cornette and Michael Jordan in the suit as well. There are others named in the suit, but because readers may have a newborn who needs a diaper change, a beeping oven beckoning, the image of a stranger on their viewfinder Ring Video doorbell, or a sudden urge to use the wonders of indoor plumbing, this author won’t elaborate on those names.

The complaint is interesting and alleges that each of the individuals and entities named as defendants in the lawsuit played a role in conspiring against Biggers in a case against her in Texas related to child custody.By PWInsiderBiggers’ trial “refers to being taken to Riker’s Island (a prison in New York) after U.S. Marshals arrived at her New York home to arrest her in October 2021, but they didn’t didn’t provide a ‘scintilla’ of evidence in a hearing about her extradition. She claims the hearing judge ordered her release, but the arrest and hearing resulted in the ‘kidnapping’ of her children and that the law enforcement agencies involved “did not intervene”.

In the complaint, Biggers alleges that Dwayne Johnson and all other named defendants conspired to kidnap [Biggers] and her children. At the time of this publication, no defendant has been served.

Most recent developments

Biggers filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York, in October 2022, but a recent report states that in February 2023, the former wrestling star paid all the costs associates and asked the court to go ahead with the lawsuit.

But Biggers has its own issues. According to Texas court records, there is currently an outstanding warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear in court in December 2022 on charges related to interference with custody orders. of children and “aggravated kidnapping”. [facilitation].” Failure to appear in court is a violation of Section 38.10 of the Texas Penal Code, which provides that a person lawfully released, with or without bail, provided that he or she subsequently appears, commits an offense if he intentionally or knowingly fails to report in accordance with the conditions of his release.

Biggers is also among the most wanted fugitives in El Paso County, Texas.