A salvage job with severance pay and the amnesia of Hollywood executives





NOTews and ratings from all over Hollywood on some of the industry’s most current and discussed storylines: Disney vs. DeSantisTHE I f Shell fallout at NBCU, Igers third round of layoffs, and more The Shell game (pending): At this point most of us have heard the rumors about the CEO of NBC Universal being fired Jeff Shell He’s supposed to be a womanizer at NBCU and, before that, at Fox. I love good gossip as much as anyone, but these allegations are only really relevant if women, like CNBC Hadley Gamble, worked for the company, which seems to be the case at least a year ago in an alleged scenario in town or if Comcast was aware of previous incidents at Fox and nevertheless hired and promoted Shell anyway. We will see.

The long con at CinemaCon:Sony Tom Rothman wins the Pinocchio honor from the annual Theater Owners Convention. For the past three years, while punditocracy has pissed on your business, we at Sony have stood our ground, Rothman announced onstage Monday during his usual rude anti-streaming tirade. We were the only major studio devoted entirely to theatre. Uh, really? Entirely? I seem to remember Rothmans’ incendiary sale of Sony movies to streamers during the pandemic. From tom hank doggy style (to AppleTV+) to Seth Rogen s An American pickle (to HBO Max), from Kristen Stewart s The happiest season (at Hulu) at Kevin Hart s Paternity (at Netflix), and animation Mitchells against the machines (again on Netflix) for Camille Cabello s Cinderella (at Amazon), Rothman urinated A little on the theatre. Hotel Transylvania 4which probably could have been a decent hit in theaters in the fall of 2021, went to Amazon for $100 million, presumably Rothman didn’t split that money with theaters.

globe-turning wannabe franchise-starter brothers is sitting at 57% on Rotten Tomatoes, low even for an Amazon series, and it’s generating tons of snark in other streamers’ C-suites. Well, see if the audience shows up, Amazon is already in Season 2. Severance is looking for a saviour: Can Ben Stiller perform recovery work on Breakup Season 2? The Apple TV+ series, which garnered 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1, has been plagued with costly problems for months, including abandoned scripts and the dreaded showrunners not talking to each other. Dan Erickson a rookie creator who wrote the original pilot, and Marc Friedman , a more experienced writer-producer who was paired with Erickson, ended up hating each other in the first season, according to multiple sources. Friedman was going to bail out season 2, but Stiller, who directed most of the first season and is returning for much of the second, interviewed potential replacements and found no one he liked. So he and Apple went back to Friedman and decided to replicate the toxic environment from Season 1. Breakup as a hit and an awards magnet started talking about seasons 3 and 4. So Stiller interviewed several writer-producers to come beat a third season ahead of the likely WGA strike, and ended up quietly hiring Handsome Willimon THE Card castle creator who recently worked on Disney+’s fantasy Andor (which shows the creator, Tony Gilroy secretly consulted on Card castle), and with whom Stiller is already working on a feature film adaptation of The Seven Five, a documentary on police corruption. Willimon got a big contract for Season 3, but quickly realized that help was needed for Season 2, with episode costs reaching $20 million. So, for a few months now, Willimon has helped create a back half for Season 2 and a model for Season 3, with the show being significantly delayed in the process. (Apple TV+ declined to comment.)

