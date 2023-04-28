Padres Daily: Mexico is part adventure, part business

Good morning,

In virtually every locker inside the visitors’ pavilion at Wrigley Field yesterday were bottles of electrolyte drinks and packets of Pepto Bismol.

The Padres go on an adventure. In the middle of the season.

For the first time ever, MLB regular season games will be played in Mexico City. The Padres gave up two home games to head south to a city 7,349 feet above sea level and face the Giants at Estadio Alfredo Harp Hel on Saturday and Sunday.

It’s going to be pretty fun, said Juan Soto. It’s going to be great for baseball. It will also give the impression of returning to the Dominican Republic.

It sounds right. Most players interviewed seemed somewhere between curious and excited, or both.

It’s going to be a cool place and a cool atmosphere, Nick Martinez said. It’s kind of making history doing that, isn’t it. First regular season game in Mexico City. Pretty cool to be part of. Really cool opportunity. I expect it to be quite gnarly. During the World Baseball Classic, Mexican fans were very passionate about the game and passionate about the players. I think we were going to see a lot of the same passion just for the game of baseball.

It’s worth noting, however, that since Soto expressed his excitement for this once-in-a-lifetime journey, his batting average has plummeted and his frustration level has skyrocketed. He arrived in Mexico with the seventh-lowest batting average (.183) among 179 qualified major league hitters.

He’s going to be in the field Saturday trying to get hits and might not enjoy the experience much if he doesn’t get any.

Now it is possible to have fun while working. These guys do it all the time.

But it is above all a business trip.

We were traveling to another city to play a game against another big league team that was going to try and beat, and we have to keep it that way, Matt Carpenter said. Always baseball.

This is the Padres’ fourth trip to play games in Mexico. The previous three were in Monterrey. There’s no one left who was on the team when they played a three-game series against the Dodgers in Monterrey in 2018.

It should be fun, said shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who played games in London with the Red Sox in 2019. I think it will have a winter league vibe. I don’t quite know what to expect. I didn’t know what to expect in London either, and to be honest it was a blast.

Padres manager Bob Melvin coached the Aces both times they started their season with games in Japan against the Mariners.

I think promoting baseball around the world is a good thing,” Melvin said. I’ve been to Japan several times and had a great time both times I was there. Looking forward to going to another country and promoting our game again. That’s what baseball tries to do at all levels with (playing in) different places. And I think I was lucky to be part of those teams this year.

Melvin can be an enthusiastic participant and wary of the logistics of the trip as his team tries to find their footing this season.

The Padres, by the way, lost to the Cubs yesterday. You can read about another dismal day not driving baserunners in my game history (here).

There will be challenges, acknowledged Melvin.

Professional baseball players are used to traveling and avoiding distractions.

This one East a little different.

The Padres and MLB will have an additional security presence around the team, and players have been repeatedly briefed in recent days on security measures, as well as food and beverage precautions. The team medical staff also diligently explained to the players the importance of hydration as they prepared to stay and play at extreme altitude. Mexico City is 2,100 feet higher than Denver.

More family members than usual made this trip. There are ancillary events that certain players and staff will attend to promote baseball and the team. None of the Padres have played at the Estadio Alfredo Harp Hel, which opened in 2019 and is named after a man with a stake in the Padres.

“It’s something that’s been on the schedule for a while, so the guys knew it was coming,” said Joe Musgrove, who leaves Saturday for the Padres. We spoke to the group. We were focused on going there to play baseball. It’s a short trip. Were not there for a week. Its two days. We know some of the security issues there. And ultimately the idea is to go out there and play ball and win two games against a team that we think we can beat. So I don’t feel like it’s very different for us, except a bit different atmosphere.

Small bites

The Padres are 13-14 years old. They were 18-9 at this point last season. It’s hard to say they haven’t underperformed. However, they are 1 game away from first place, as they were last season after 27 games.

Bogaerts was 0-3 but extended his scoreless streak to 29 games with one walk yesterday. The run, which includes the final two games of last season, is the longest active streak in the major leagues. Yesterday was only the fifth game this season in which Bogaerts didn’t get at least one hit.

Ha-Seong Kim walked 1-for-3 and stole third base in two games. Kim was 4-for-10 in all three games against the Cubs, increasing his batting average by 26 points to .220 in the process.

Manny Machados and OPS’ batting average rose for the first time in six games, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run yesterday. (He now bats .225 with a .583 OPS.) His second home run of the season came the day he dropped lower in the lineup than he had ever been as a member of the Padres. . You can read why Melvin mixed up his lineup and what Machado thought about it in my diary (here).

Catcher Brett Sullivan singled midway through the seventh inning for his first major league hit. Sullivan is now 1 for 10.

Soto was 1 for 3 with a walk yesterday. For all his struggles this season, it was 13e game in which he reached the base several times. It is the team’s second behind Bogaerts 15 games. Bogaerts has seven multi-hit games to six for Sotos.

