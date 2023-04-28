‘He called me cute’ – When the Bollywood actress gushed over Cristiano Ronaldo as fans unearthed footage of a couple kissing after a night out





An old image of Cristiano Ronaldo appearing to kiss Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has resurfaced online. It’s no secret that the Portuguese icon is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, whom he met at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. The couple have five children together, with the model being the biological mother of two of them. Before that, however, Ronaldo dated several other women, including Russian model Irina Shayk. At one time there were rumors that he was seeing Bollywood actress Basu. Ronaldo and Basu attended an event together in 2007, during the former’s first stint with Manchester United. They reportedly spent time together at a party later that evening. A photo of the couple apparently kissing at the party later surfaced in the media, leading to speculation of a romance between them. Some fans have now dug up the 16-year-old image, with one tweet: “Who remembers that when people thought Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were dating?” who remembers when people thought Cristano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were dating? who remembers when people thought Cristano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were dating? https://t.co/ANmtIYGoRh Said photo recently made the rounds on social media, thanks to a few fans. Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo dating Bipasha lol.

Would you like to ship them? Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo dating Bipasha lol. Do you want to ship them? https://t.co/dTZhkCelMU It should be noted that Basu opened up about meeting Ronaldo shortly after they met. The Bollywood actress has expressed her delight at being called cute by the Manchester United superstar. “Meeting him (Cristiano Ronaldo) was a dream come true,” Basu said as quoted by MensXP. “After the event, we went clubbing, and it was just fantastic. He’s so cute, and it was weird when he called me cute. He’s a friend now, and he promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.” Rumors of the meeting between Ronaldo and Basu would have upset John Abraham, the latter’s then boyfriend and Bollywood star. The actor even considered breaking up with the actress over it. Georgina Rodriguez breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo split rumors Cristiano Ronaldo leads a happy life with Georgina Rodriguez and their five children. However, there have been rumors of a rift between the two recently, with the Portuguese icon reportedly fed up with his partner. There have been claims that the Al-Nassr superstar may soon break up with the sales assistant turned model. Rodriguez, however, seemingly denied those claims in a cryptic social media post, writing: “The envious person invents the rumor. The talkative person spreads it.” The couple have resided in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer last December. Edited by Dakir Mohammad Thanveer



