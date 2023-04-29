Worst Bollywood Remakes of Old Hindi Movies Like Himmatwala and Sholay

You know when they say too many cooks spoil the broth? This also applies to too many people trying to redo something that doesn’t need editing. Here are 5 Bollywood remakes that shouldn’t have been done in the first place:

1.Himmatwala

It’s very difficult trying to remake an original that features legends like Jeetendra and Sridevi. We really don’t know what Sajid Khan was thinking when he took on Ajay Devgn and Tamannah Bhatia for the remake and did a pretty sad job with the whole movie.

2. Karzzzz

The best thing about this film is its song Tandoori Nights, which still rings in my ears on some lonely nights. Someone needs to tell the creators that by adding a few extra zzzz’s you just put your audience to sleep! The renaming and rebranding didn’t help this remake at all.

3. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

The bigger question wasn’t why Ram Gopal tried to have the audacity to attempt to redo the iconic Sholay, but the bigger question why in the world did Amitabh Bachchan happily become a part of this butchery? This modern day Sholay did nothing but put aag in the hearts of fans.

4. Zanjeer

The 1973 original was written by iconic duo Salim-Javed and directed by Prakash Mehra. This modern day remake marked Ram Charan’s unforgettable Hindi debut in Bollywood with Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Mahie Gill in key roles. No justice was done to the original iconic movie starring Big B.

5. Chashme Baddoor

The OG had Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval in the lead role and is still one of the best comedies of all time. The remake had Taapsee Pannu and Ali Faizal in the lead roles. David Dhawan’s version was nowhere near the original.