From Wrexham to the Senators: detailing actor Ryan Reynolds looking to buy Ottawa’s NHL team
The Senators are in the process of selling the franchise to new owners, and one of the names is familiar.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is among the potential buyers of the Ottawa NHL franchise. The 46-year-old has been linked to selling the franchise since early fall, and his interest hasn’t waned since.
The first rumblings of Ottawa looking to sell the franchise began in November. Eugene Melnyk, the former owner of the Senators, who died in March, left the team as part of his estate passed on to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.
Reynolds is originally from Vancouver, however, he spent time in Ottawa’s Vanier neighborhood and maintained ties to the city. He even has a street named after him, nicknamed Ryan Reynolds Way.
He is also no stranger to owning sports clubs. Reynolds, along with actor Rob McElhenney, bought Wrexham FC in 2020, a lower-tier professional football club in Wales. Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham for as little as 2 million.
Here are the latest updates on Reynold’s potential Senators purchase.
Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Senators?
Reynolds is well aware of the potential Senators purchase.
On April 28, it was reported by the ottawa sun that Reynolds and the Remington Group are willing to make a $1 billion bid for the organization. Along with Reynolds, the group is led by real estate magnate Christopher Bratty.
In the Sun report, it is believed that part of their proposal would be to build a new arena for the Senators, replacing the current Canadian Tire Center with a new home for the club. The article also said Reynolds and the band have been “aggressive” in their pursuit and “would like to close this deal as soon as possible.”
Galatioto Sports Partner, the group hired by the Senators to oversee the sale of the club, previously set a May 15 deadline for final binding offers.
Reynolds first confirmed his interest in buying the Senators on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November. Rumors had started that the actor was interested in buying the club, but it wasn’t until his talk show appearance that Reynolds himself declared his intrigue in buying the franchise.
.@VancityReynolds addresses rumors that he is interested in buying the @NHL @Senators. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/oMgaM08NXy
The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 8, 2022
What is the total value of the Senators franchise?
Sportico released their latest team values report earlier this year. The Senators were ranked lower on the list.
The team’s total value is estimated at $655 million, making it 27th of the NHL’s 32 teams.
Only the Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers and Coyotes scored lower.
Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
Reynolds has done pretty well with his acting career. It is believed to have a $150 million net worth.
He is one of the highest-grossing movie actors of all time, with his worldwide box office gross of over $5 billion. He starred in a number of hit films, including “Deadpool”, “The Proposal”, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, and “Safe House”.
In addition to acting, Reynolds started his own production company, Maximum Effort. He has also invested in several companies, such as Aviation American Gin, Wealthsimple and Mint Mobile, which he recently sold for $1.35 million.
