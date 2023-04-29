Hollywood punishes actress Cheryl Hines for her husband’s politics





Conservatives complain about Hollywood’s new blacklist for very good reasons. Stars like Richard Dreyfuss could deny it, but if you lean right in La La Land, you risk being punished, as communist artists hid their opinions during the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s. Hollywood naturally hated the old blacklist, immortalized in films like Good Night and Good Luck, Trumbo and The Front. The new unofficial blacklist? Liberal stars see no problem with this, based on their collective silence. It still exists. Just ask conservative stars like Antonio Sabato, Jr., James Woods And Kevin Sorbo. Or remember how Hollywood conservatives once met in secret for fear of professional reprisals. That Friends of Abe group may be gone, but its existence says a lot about Hollywood tolerance. Except that the new blacklist doesn’t just involve ideological conservatives. MMA star-turned-actress Gina Carano doesn’t speak candidly about Presidents Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Carano cares about freedom of expression, the ability to oppose approved narratives, and the protection of people from unjust demonization. She’s a rebel, not an ideologue. This attitude led to her dismissal from Disneys The Mandalorian two years ago, with the Mouse House unfairly calling her anti-Semetic. She hasn’t worked on a traditional TV show or movie set since, although she has appeared in two projects outside of the Hollywood bubble Terror on the Prairie and My Son Hunter. The latest chilling example of the scope of the new Blacklist comes courtesy of Cheryl Hines. The 57-year-old is best known for playing Larry Davids’ wife, then ex-wife, on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Hines’ exasperation with David’s grumpy character sustains the long-running show, which is set to return for its 12e and the final season later this year or in 2024. I was there a few hours ago in my trailer outside to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When this rarity occurs, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ —Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023 She has also appeared in Suburgatory, Waitress and The Flight Attendant. However, his future work prospects may look bleak. Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines. The 69-year-old Democrat is contesting President Joe Bidens’ bid for a second term, and he’s already voting at an impressive 14 percent despite the long odds against him. This connection, according to the husband of the stars, costs him concerts in Hollywood. Kennedy shares this reality with Breitbart News Daily, hosted by Joel Pollak. The presidential candidate hinted his wife suffers because of their relationship. I don’t want to go into details, but I can tell you that she has already lost [jobs] In fact, she lost one today. I can tell you, yes, there is a cancel culture. It is alarming. Robert F.Kennedy, Jr. Hines is not a conservative. She also doesn’t necessarily agree with everything her husband embraces. Their connection, apparently, is enough to cost him a job in Hollywood. And, in an industry obsessed with youth, a middle-aged actress loses her job. The mainstream media ignored the story, as did the Hollywood press, even though it involves a controversial figure (Kennedy), politics and discrimination. Hollywood would rather Kennedy walk away than tarnish President Bidens’ bid for a second term. As a result, the industry could go after his wife. It’s not just Cancel Culture. It’s a natural and toxic extension of the new Hollywood blacklist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outkick.com/hollywood-punishes-curbs-cheryl-hines-for-husbands-politics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos