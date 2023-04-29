‘Yellow Vests’ actress Liv Hewson not eligible for Emmy Awards due to gender categories





Liv Hewson chose not to submit to the Emmys because there is “no place” for non-binary actors in the awards show, they says Variety. There’s no place for me in the acting categories, the “Yellow Vests” star told the outlet in an April 28 post. It would be inaccurate for me to introduce myself as an actress,” said the Australian actor, who identifies as non-binary. “It makes no sense for me to be lumped in with boys . It’s quite simple and not so loaded. I cannot submit to this because there is no place for me. Liv Hewson in “Yellow Vests”. Kailey Schwerman/Showtime Hewson plays teenage Vanessa, nicknamed Van, in “Yellowjackets.” The character is in a relationship with fellow failed footballer Taissa Turner. The submission period for Emmy considerations opened in February and ends May 9, according to the Television Academy website. Awards shows have come under scrutiny in recent years for their approach to gender inclusion. While shows and movies have introduced non-binary characters, such as LJ in “Best Man: The Final Chapters,” many award show categories remain binary “actress” or “actor.” Awards and the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Actor Justin David Sullivan identifies as non-binary and plays May, a non-binary character, in the Broadway play “& Juliet.” Sullivan said on Instagram in February that he did not submit his work to any Tony Awards for reasons analogous to what Hewson raised (Sullivan uses the pronoun she, she, and they). “I was disheartened to learn that the Tony Awards had no plans to make this year’s nomination categories more inclusive of transgender or non-binary trans artists like me,” he wrote. Liv Hewson said there was “no place” for them at the Emmys. Lorenzo Agius/Showtime “Because I was told I had no choice but to choose between one of the two gender categories I would be eligible for, I felt I had no other choice. than to refrain from being considered for a nomination this season,” he continued. Submissions for Tony’s considerations have already taken place and nominees will be announced May 2nd. Sullivan’s Instagram post was released while submissions were still open. He said at the time, “I couldn’t in good faith deny any part of my identity to conform to a system and structure that doesn’t leave room for people like me.” He concluded by saying that he hopes there will be changes in this area in the future. “While this decision was difficult to make, I hope the awards shows learn from this and make the meaningful changes needed to consider, nominate and reward people of all gender identities in the future,” said he declared.

