Rita Ora looked like an old Hollywood bride in a plunging white dress and matching opera gloves

This almost makes up for all the “secret marriage”. getty images getty images ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/IwoxyJwdJ5p97U_yoqPCiQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0MDI-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/fd925c83f3303df8ebf164ff 89ee980b” class=”caas- img”/> rita prays may have already married actor Taika Waititi (in secret, might we add) at some point last year, but that didn’t stop her from bringing some major bridal energy to the Princes Trust Global Gala in New York on Thursday night, wedding bouquet not included. Looking ready to walk straight down the aisle, Ora arrived at Cipriani South Street wearing a white satin maxi dress from the Richard Quinns Fall 2023 collection which featured a plunging V-neckline, corset detailing and a shaped bust of cone. The singer completed the stunning dress by adding a pair of full-length white opera gloves and diamond earrings, and she allowed a dazzling diamond necklace to sit on full display as she pulled her hair in a voluminous top knot with a few face framing strands. Related:Rita Ora poses in a completely transparent beaded vest below the breasts on the beach As far as glam goes, Ritas rocked bold brows, a subtle brown smoky eye and mauve-pink lips, all courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury looked as chic as her outfit, and the singer was sure. to document her time spent in the makeup chair with an Instagram dump of photos. Honey I was born ready Thank you @charlottetilbury, she captioned the post. getty pictures getty pictures ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/_UpV3tcFIiEPaMMM5aD_iA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MQ–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/instyle_846/b037721417b3c150cd11b 5e5c1f7a025″ class=”caas -img”/> Ora was joined at Thursday’s event by stars like Sienna Miller, who wore a dazzling Fendi Spring/Summer 2023 couture gown layered over nothing but a white thong; Kathryn Newton, who wore an Antonio Grimaldi Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture white dress covered in jewels; and supermodel Kate Moss, who took a completely different approach to the gala dress code by arriving in a figure-hugging black column dress. For more information on InStyle, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at In the style.

