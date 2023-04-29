Free ShowDown Town concerts return to Eagle on Thursday nights this summer





Bill McKay Band brings blues and funk to ShowDown Town on July 27.

Courtesy picture Thursdays this summer are set aside for free live music at Eagle. A pre-weekend celebration for the whole community, the annual Alpine Bank ShowDown Town Concert Series returns to Eagle Town Park this summer with seven free shows every Thursday from June 29 through August 29. ten. As the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the ShowDown Town Concerts, the town converges on Eagle Town Park for a fun night out with friends, family and community members. Picnics are welcome, and don’t forget your blanket or a chair to relax and enjoy the show. (No drinks are allowed. Outside alcohol is permitted, but limited to beer and wine only.) As in the past, a variety of food trucks and vendors will also be on site. The town of Eagle comes together for ShowDown Town concerts on Thursdays throughout the summer.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy Photo The tradition of ShowDown Town continues this summer with a variety of performances. Here’s a look at the bands coming to ShowDown Town this summer: June 29: Dead Phish Orchestra (jam band) It may not be an actual orchestra, but the Dead Phish Orchestra is a quartet of musicians from Colorado who are first and foremost close friends who have played together for many years. They had played Grateful Dead songs together, and they had played Phish songs together, but when they wondered what would happen if they tried to merge the music of these two legendary bands, Dead Phish Orchestra was born. Support local journalism Give July 6: Liver Down the River (jam band, bluegrass) From Durango, Liver Down the River is a fun five-piece band that has its roots in countless river floats, campfires, nighttime foraging and life in Colorado. Since their inception in 2012, Liver Down the River’s unique sound and energetic performances have reached the heights of bluegrass as well as the deepest pockets of funk. July 13: Kind Hearted Strangers (rock) With bandmates across the country, Colorado-based Kind Hearted Strangers bridge the gap between out-and-out rock ‘n’ roll and harmony-focused acoustic roots. Known for their genre-defining improvisations, Kind Hearted Strangers crave live music and deliver high-energy shows across the country. July 20: Los Mocochetes (Xicanx, funk) Los Mocochetes make music you can dance to, with the sincere intention of moving us all forward together, as one. Based in Denver with deep roots in the Mora Valley of northern Mexico as well as Juarez, each song is a prayer meant to move your feet, stir your mind, and remind you of the incredible power we all have. . ShowDown Town is a time when friends gather at Eagle and have fun dancing to live music.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy Photo July 27: Bill McKay Band (blues, funk) Formerly of Leftover Salmon and the Derek Trucks Band, among others, Bill McKay is a musician at heart, beginning his musical journey at age six by taking piano lessons and singing in a church choir. Proud to have been a part of the Colorado music scene for 30 years now, McKay continues to forge ahead in his pursuit of musical adventure. These days, McKay sits with other bands such as Other Brothers as well as his own Bill McKay Band. August 3: Mark Morris Band (rock, bluegrass) Musician Mark Morris is a fifth generation Colorado, ski athlete and founder of Rapid Grass. The CU Denver alum finds inspiration for his music through skiing, and his music also inspires his skiing. Easily identifiable with his long, braided hair sticking neatly out of his headband, guitar in hand, Morris’ acoustic music has roots in bluegrass and country, among other genres. At ShowDown Town, Morris will perform with members of Rapid Grass. August 10: Happy Landing (alternative rock) Since debuting nearly three years ago, Happy Landing has been on the fast track in the music industry, going from performing in front of tens of people to thousands. The band from Oxford, Mississippi takes inspiration from folk, pop-punk, alternative rock and bluegrass and creates something they call “skate folk”. The group compares their sound to the Lumineers, Mumford and Sons, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/showdown-town-free-concerts-return-to-eagle-on-thursday-nights-this-summer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos