Protect Jungkook tendencies after fans suspect the spread of malicious gossip; Kim Taehyung, Min Yoongi also threatened?





BTS fans are known to be very vigilant. ARMY is keeping tabs on social media accounts spreading slander against the Bangtan Boys. As we know, fan wars in the world of K-Pop can be quite nasty. Sometimes, fans of rival groups band together to train other idols by spreading fake news and nasty gossip. While some of them are quite harmless, others can have disastrous consequences. K-Pop agencies have become quite strict about handling these issues given the trauma it can cause an artist. Needless to say, the popular ones are more under the radar of these online bullies. Fans of Jungkook, Kim Taehyung aka V, and Min Yoongi have been on high alert since morning as they noticed something untoward on social media. Read also – BTS: The real story behind Jin’s iconic outfit in In The SOOP will leave you surprised JUNGKOOK FANS ASK BIG HIT MUSIC TO TAKE ADVICE

Jungkook’s fans have noticed some accounts of how to defame him. Since such antis work on online platforms to tarnish the reputation of a rival idol, fans tend to report such incidents. Jungkook and BTS fans noticed some groups identified as fans of certain group members. They tend to degrade others and uplift their favorites. Since morning, they have been tagging Big Hit Music and HYBE to ensure that prompt action is taken on the matter. It seems that Kim Taehyung and Min Yoongi aka SUGA are also under observation from such enemies. Some fans have also tagged Bang PD as it involves BTS members. Also Read – BTS Army Lucky Boyfriend Proposed To Her In The Most Epic Style And He Has A Bangtan Boys Connection ANGRY FANS TREND PROTECT JUNGKOOK

Fans have taken to Twitter pointing out the alleged fanbase of a member who is apparently the mastermind behind such an attack. Take a look at the tweets here… Read also – What? BTS Leader RM Once Forgot To Pull His Zipper On National TV And No Army Can Imagine What Happened Next the ifans do not understand the seriousness of this situation. even korean ot7 accounts are talking about it now. what these kpjms have done since 2017 is criminal. they create fake scandals (like the backdoor one) and organize ways to spread it among themselves https://t.co/PP364PreCo . (@peter_ii) April 28, 2023 The protection of artists is the fundamental duty of an agency. Protect Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook from akgaes who are planning a smear campaign, malicious rumors and planning to sabotage their upcoming albums. BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG

BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK@bts_bighit @BIGHIT_MUSIC

BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK #ProtectJungkook MANG (@hoqpiior) April 28, 2023 PROTECT JUNGKOOK BIGHIT AGAINST ANY WELL PLANNED SMOKING CAMPAIGNS BY OTHER MEMBERS AKGAES, ESPECIALLY KOREAN AKGAES PERFORMING SINCE 2019. It is even alleged that the leader of these akgae is even part of your staff who should protect your artists. They are pic.twitter.com/ItFWT88Y6h Daily_JK97 (@Daily_JK97) April 28, 2023 Both Jungkook and Taehyung are working on their albums. Yoongi receives rave reviews for his D DAY album and tour. BTS ARMY surely knows how to watch out for boys and potential troublemakers. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

