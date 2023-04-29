‘Picard’s’ Jonathan Frakes Opens Up About Being Riker Again In Exclusive ‘Star Trek Explorer’ Interview Clip

Number one is back.

The next issue of “Star Trek Explorer #7” arrives on Earth on May 2, 2023, and the prestigious quarterly is packed with extensive coverage of “Star Trek: Picard” with an all-new, exclusive interview with prolific filmmaker and actor Jonathan Frakes.

There’s also a look at the upcoming “Star Trek: Resurgence” video game and interviews with two “Star Trek” fiction writers, novelist John Jackson Miller and comic book writer Christopher Cantwell. Larry Nemecek carefully examines the continuity of doctors and “TOS” canons, and Treknology explores how “Star Trek” Treknology is reimagined and realized today.

Cover of “Star Trek Explorer #7” (Image credit: Star Trek Explorer)

Plus, enjoy a “Star Trek: Prodigy” panel discussion with the Hageman brothers, Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Jameela Jamil, Ronny Cox, and Bill Campbell, read the second half of the magazine’s interview with Nana Visitory, and check out a definitive guide to “Star Trek” crossovers.

But first, “Star Trek Explorer” caught up with Jonathan Frakes and the conversation covered so much territory that they expand the conversation on two issues. The final part will be in “Star Trek Explorer #8” this summer.

Here is Space.com’s exclusive excerpt from “Star Trek Explorer #7:”

Star Trek Explorer: You were in the first season of “Star Trek: Picard”. You directed two episodes in season one and two episodes in season two. What marked you in these two experiences, as an actor and as a director?

Jonathan Frakes: I was at the end of season 1. I was in the episode “Nepenthe”, when Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Soji (Isa Briones) came to visit Riker, Troi (Marina Sirtis) and their child . Then at the end I came in and kicked some Romulan asses, which was awesome. Michael Chabon was in charge of bringing me back to the “Picard” world, and he was fabulous. I wish he was still with us. He moves on to other projects. I had a blast. When I was asked to play Riker again I got nervous because I had spent years directing Patrick but hadn’t played in anything much and he was on fire after doing Picard . and everything he had played.

Marina has closed a play in the West End in which she had acted. Both had acting chops and muscles flexed. I thought, “Oh man, if my friends bury me, I’m going to be pissed.” It turned out to be awesome. We had fun doing it. And for season three, the writing and reunion was wonderful. How it came together, it was probably the best season of “Picard.”

Jeri Ryan, Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes in “Picard”. (Image credit: Star Trek Explorer)

Star Trek Explorer: How did Season 3 come together? Did Terry Matalas call you and ask you to both act and direct for this?

Frake: When I was directing season two, at the beginning – episodes three and four – and he said to me, “Are you ready to play Riker? I said, “Yes, of course.” Then he said, “No. I mean a plot from Riker.” I said, “What are you really asking for?”

He said: “I want to make sure you’re all in because Riker is going to be a big part of this. They’re going to be a big part of this. They’re bursting into the writers room right now .” He wrote the best thing Riker ever had to do! Riker clashes with Picard, Riker mocks Worf. Riker and Troi have a very emotional reunion. Our couple had problems.

He let me be sarcastic. Terry embraced all the things I always loved when they let me put some Frakes in character. I don’t know how everyone feels, but I feel like I was well served in season three, as an actor. And I also got to direct episodes three and four of season three, which was awesome.

Star Trek Explorer: You were in all 10 episodes of Season 3. How ready were you to become what amounts to a series regular again?

Frake: It was great. It’s easier to be an actor than to be a director when it comes to your mind and body. You rest as an actor. Actors, you have people pampering you, filling your baldness, putting makeup under your bags, giving you clothes that fit you, and bringing you lunch. You are blessed as an actor. It’s good. Like I said, the lines don’t go in and out as easily, but it’s time to work on that. Like I said a minute ago, I was thrilled with what I had to do as Riker.

It’s so difficult sometimes to separate Patrick and Picard, because these two people have become very fluid. But let’s talk about Riker and Picard. Riker was the one Picard had chosen to lead this mission to go save Beverly (Gates McFadden), who had reached out after many years because she was in a very difficult situation. His son who turns out, as we now know, to be Picard’s son – which was a very intelligent, dramatic and emotional storyline – was magnificent. I have to direct the episode where she broke it for him. I thought that was smart. And this guy Ed Speleers crushed him as Jack.

Jonathan Frakes in “Star Trek: Picard”.

(Image credit: Star Trek Explorer)

Frake: So the idea of ​​being brought in by Picard early and being part of the adventure, if you will, and then after saving them, when he has to deal with that, it was kind of a postponement of the season one thing, where he comes to see Riker and Troi because he doesn’t know how to parent or what it’s like to be a parent. It resonated similarly, as Riker lost a son and lives with that pain.

He advises his dear old friend and sort of brother, Picard, “Don’t f–k that. That’s a great gift you got.” Picard is torn, overwhelmed and not thrilled that he hasn’t been told anything. Patrick has many colors to play with. “I have a son that I didn’t know at my age. An adult son.” Riker strains to goad him into kissing her and Picard doesn’t really buy into it, which carries the story. The drama in the show is awesome. Remember, Gene Roddenberry has always insisted that there should be no conflict within the crew. Gradually, over the four shows overseen by Rick Berman, then on “Picard”, “Discovery” and “Strange New Worlds”, conflict and drama seeped in. And everything is going well.

Read the full interview with Jonathan Frakes in “Star Trek Explorer #7”. Hikers who wish to subscribe can get up to 25% off (opens in a new tab)and receive an exclusive digital supplement with additional content and two additional exclusive news!

Titan Publishing’s “Star Trek Explorer” magazine is your starport for insider information, exclusive interviews, exciting features and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the vast world of “Star Trek” for film, TV, books, comics, video games, and collectibles.

“Star Trek Explorer #7” hits newsstands, bookstores and digital on May 2, 2023.