A deal to avert a Hollywood writers’ strike remains elusive

As talks between the writers and major studios wind down, an agreement to negotiate a new contract that would avert Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years remains elusive, according to three people familiar with the talks.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers this week made counter-proposals to the Writers Guild of America, which began negotiations March 20. The union is seeking nearly $600 million in wage increases and other demands.

The two sides met at the AMPTP offices in Sherman Oaks Galleria this week and are expected to continue negotiations through the weekend until the final hours before the contract expires Monday at midnight, the sources said. .

Although there has been some progress in the talks, the parties remain far from reaching an agreement on a new contract, according to three people familiar with the negotiations who were not authorized to comment.

WGA members have already voted by a record margin to authorize their leaders to call a strike as early as 12:01 a.m. Tuesday if no agreement is reached with the studios.

While it is possible that the union will allow members to continue working under the old contract even after it expires, such an outcome seems unlikely. The WGA has already told its 11,500 members that rumors of an extension to allow more time for the talks are unfounded.

High-stakes negotiations are closely watched by companies and workers in the entertainment industry. The writers said they believe their profession is facing an existential crisis as streaming has upended Hollywood’s economy. Meanwhile, studios are under pressure from Wall Street to shore up their balance sheets and improve the profitability of their streaming platforms.

The WGA and AMPTP had no immediate comment.

If the union goes on strike, dozens of television and film productions across the country will be forced to shut down production and late-night talk shows will stop airing.

Late Night host Seth Meyers on Friday addressed the likelihood of him not being on the air next week in his online bonus segment called Corrections.

Meyers recalled the last strike of 2007-2008 and how it affected more workers than just the Saturday Night Live writers, of which he was a part at the time.

It would really be a miserable thing for people to experience, especially as we are on the heels of this terrible pandemic, said Meyers, a member of the WGA, adding that he was hoping for a deal. What the authors are asking is not unreasonable. If you don’t see me here next week, know that’s something that’s not taken lightly.

In a sign of the potential spinoff, no permissions have been sought from producers for scripted shows to shoot in Los Angeles next week, said Philip Sokoloski, a spokesman for FilmLA, the nonprofit group that handles permissions for shooting for the region.

Media industry cuts and studio layoffs, coupled with fears of an impending strike, have slowed local production for a third straight quarter, the group said earlier this month. On-location film production in Greater Los Angeles fell 24% to 7,476 shooting days from the same time last year.

A production shutdown this summer could jeopardize broadcast network lineups. Streaming companies are also under pressure to maintain subscribed audiences, although several studios have announced production cuts and layoffs. Walt Disney Co. alone is cutting 7,000 jobs.

The strike would be the first in 15 years and history suggests it could be prolonged. The WGA’s longest strike was in 1988 and lasted 153 days. The last WGA strike, in 2007-08, lasted 100 days.

The union has already started preparing for another strike, build thousands of panels and polling members to find out where they would be available to picket, a source close to the union said.

TV writer David Slack was among several union members post on Twitter about their strike preparations.

While assembling picket boards at WGA headquarters, MEGAN screenwriter Akela Cooper found this old picket stick I signed during the 07 strike, Slack tweeted with a photo of a stick that he signed on December 5, 2007. We walked and won then, and if need be, walk well and win again.

The WGA has received vocal support from other unions in the entertainment industry, including the International Theater Employees Alliance, Teamsters, the Directors Guild of America and the powerful performers union, SAG-AFTRA.

The DGA is to begin its negotiations on May 10; and SAG-AFTRA begins talks on June 10. The contracts of both unions expire on June 30.

The Writers Guild issued a package of demands to the AMPTP last month that included higher minimum wage levels, as well as increases to the residual streaming royalties paid when a show is re-aired. The union is asking for standardized remuneration, whether the content is broadcast in theaters or on streaming platforms.

Another goal: to expand protections that restrict the time screenwriters can spend working on a single television episode and curb the use of so-called mini-rooms, in which small groups of screenwriters are brought together to create episodes before that the broadcast is actually lit. . The WGA argues that many writers who work in such rooms, commonly used in streaming shows, are underpaid.

At the same time, however, the studios are grappling with their own challenges, including heavy debt loads, a slowing national economy, uncertainties in the streaming industry and a long-term decline in movie ticket sales.