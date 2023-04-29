USCellular encourages residents of eastern North Carolina to find entertainment away from a screen

GREENVILLE, NC (APRIL 28, 2023) Celebrated the first week of May, National Screen Free Week, May 1-7, is a week-long challenge for families, schools and communities to disconnect from digital entertainment screens. UScellular encourages residents of eastern North Carolina to take the time to reset their relationship with technology and put aside their entertainment screens, including cellphones and tablets.

To make things easier and create a conversation around the need to stop our addiction to our smartphones, UScellular has created the Cut Phones for Five Challenge. The challenge encourages phone users to choose a time limit that best suits their needs to put down their phone and reconnect with friends and family.

National Screen Free Week gives us the opportunity to focus on alternative activities that allow families and communities to connect with each other, said Jeremy Taylor, director of retail sales and operations for UScellular in the east. of North Carolina. We invite the Eastern North Carolina community to have a reset moment with technology, the first step to having a healthier relationship in the future.

In addition, UScellular offers the following services advice to successfully make the most of National Screen-Free Week.

Disconnect wisely: Needs may dictate not being able to completely disconnect, that’s okay. Entertainment screens mean you can’t use the screen-free week as an excuse not to do your homework or work. For the screen-free week, only use your cell phone and computer for necessary schoolwork and work-related tasks.

Behind closed doors : Put your phone somewhere you can’t easily see it, like a drawer or cabinet. Keep it in your purse or bag when you’re in your car. Consider putting your phone on airplane mode or turning off notifications so you won’t be tempted to distract yourself with entertainment. Store your game controllers and TV remotes in a drawer or unplug devices for the week.

American fashion: US Mode is an American cellular initiative aimed at helping smartphone users make better use of customizable native focus settings on their smartphones. Smartphone owners can enable and design their own US Mode settings, including those that can help set limits on certain entertainment apps. More information is at uscellular.com/findus or your local store.

Spend time with the people you love: Have dinner with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. Have a meaningful conversation with your partner. Invite your neighbors over for board game night. Cook a complicated recipe with your family. Create memories you can’t duplicate when you’re focused on your entertainment devices.

To show creativity: Draw, dance, write, paint or get creative in the kitchen. Use your screen-free time as an opportunity to reconnect with your creative side and sharpen your brain.

To go out. Coaching. Relax.: Spend time outdoors, get some fresh air and be in nature. It is good for your mental and physical health.

