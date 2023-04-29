Caught on video: A fight breaks out in front of West Hollywood safety ambassadors at the intersection near the sheriff’s station

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — Bystander video shows two men fighting in an apparent road rage incident in West Hollywood, just yards from where two of the city’s safety ambassadors were standing.

The incident happened last week at the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevards outside the West Hollywood Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station.

The footage shows a man with a white sedan stopped in a crosswalk. A man kicks the car before the driver opens the door and gets out of the car.

The two men fight as two safety ambassadors stand on a nearby sidewalk, watching but not directly intervening. One of the security ambassadors is seen talking into his walkie-talkie, apparently reporting the confrontation.

The circumstances leading up to the fight were unclear.

“West Hollywood block by block Safety Ambassador Program provides a highly visible uniformed presence at street level,” according to the city’s official website. The 85 unarmed safety ambassadors “are deployed on bicycles along major streets, alleys, city parking lots and residential neighborhoods,” and work in conjunction with the local sheriff’s station.

Last summer, the city planned to retire five sheriff’s deputies in order to start the safety ambassador program. So far, only one deputy post has been cut.

“There’s a learning curve,” West Hollywood resident Ethan Reynolds, who recorded the video, said in an interview with ABC7. “We’ve all learned, over the past two years. But having a police officer around me makes me feel safer – I know not everyone feels that way.”

The number of robberies per year in West Hollywood has fluctuated since 2010 and has declined over the past 12 months, according to data from the California Department of Justice and the Sheriff’s Department.