EastEnders actor is arrested on suspicion of having sex with a child
The 56-year-old actor, who appeared on EastEnders, is arrested on suspicion of having sex with a child
- A 56-year-old man from London has been arrested and released on bail until the end of June
- Actor, who appeared on EastEnders, posts photos from the show’s set
An EastEnders actor has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with a child.
The man, from London, appeared on the long-running soap opera and cannot be identified for legal reasons.
The actor regularly plays a cop or official figures on EastEnders, according to The sun.
He reportedly worked in the television industry for years and shared photos of himself outside the famous Queen Vic pub.
The 56-year-old has been released on bail until the end of June as investigations continue, according toreports.
He is said to have worked in the television industry for years and shared photos of himself outside the famous Queen Vic pub
The soap opera star was arrested on Sunday April 23 at an address near Upper Holloway, north London.
The alleged offence, ssexual communication with a child, is a two-way offence, meaning the case can be heard in a Magistrates’ or Crown Court.
It is punishable by a maximum prison sentence of two years, resulting in the inclusion of the author in the register of sex offenders.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “On Sunday April 23, a 56-year-old man was arrested at an address near Elthorne Road, N19, on suspicion of having had sex with a child.
“He was taken into custody and has since been released on bail pending further investigation until a date in late June. Investigations into the circumstances are continuing.
