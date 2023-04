State Approves New Joliet Location for Hollywood Casino Shaw Local

The Illinois Gaming Board approved the plan to relocate the Hollywood Casino this week, giving the regulatory green light to move the casino to Rock Run Crossings. The gaming commission released a statement after its approval on Thursday for the relocation of casinos from Hollywood to Joliet and Aurora. The approvals mark an important step in the regulatory process to bring new gaming sites to these host communities, Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter said in a written statement. The IGB will work with Penn Entertainment throughout the regulatory process to ensure these relocated casino sites are built, opened and operated in an efficient, ethical and compliant manner. Penn Entertainment announced plans in October to relocate Hollywood Casino properties to Joliet and Aurora. The Joliet Casino, now located along the Des Plaines River in a location accessible from Highway 6, will be relocated to Rock Run Crossings, a development currently under construction at the intersections of Highways 55 and 80. Penn Entertainment is moving the two casinos from traditional riverside locations to highways. Hollywood Casino Aurora will be moved to a location along Interstate 88. Excavators in October at ground level for the future development of Rock Run Crossings.

The gambling commission’s approval marks a new step from the original legalization of casino gambling in Illinois, when it was allowed in 1990, but only on riverboats needed to travel the rivers. The state has since moved away from requiring floating boats and no longer requires casinos to be located on a river. We are grateful for the approval from the Illinois Gaming Board and look forward to developing the new Hollywood Casino Joliet, Penn Entertainment spokesman Jeff Morris said Friday. The company plans to begin construction on the new Hollywood Casino later this year, but did not provide a specific start date or opening date. City officials said the availability of the Rock Run Crossings site helped keep the Hollywood Casino in Joliet at a time when Penn Entertainment was considering other locations. Rock Run Crossings is a new mixed-use development designed to attract entertainment venues, retailers, restaurants and other users to the site located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Interstates 55 and 80. Developer Cullinan Properties is developing a 570-unit apartment project on the site which was approved by the city in 2022. Cullinan previously announced that Regal Cinemas would build a movie theater on the site, but no release date. construction was fixed for theatre.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/news/2023/04/28/state-approves-new-joliet-location-for-hollywood-casino/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos