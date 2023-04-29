Barry Humphries death: Entertainment journalist Peter Ford trolled for posting five-year-old tweet

A prominent Australian entertainment journalist has revealed he received a tirade of abuse for bringing up a five-year-old comedian’s tweet shortly after Barry Humphries’ death.

Peter Ford, who has worked in Australian media for three decades, said he endured angry comments and posts after he retweeted a 2018 post from comedian Hannah Gadsby in which she criticized Humphries.

Humphries, one of the country’s most beloved artists and comedians, died last week at the age of 89 following hip surgery.

On the day Humphries died, Ford reposted Gadsby’s 2018 tweet in which she described the comedy legend as hating “vulnerable minorities.”

Ford told Daily Mail Australia he was surprised by the influx of comments from furious Twitter users who rushed to Gadsby’s defense and bombarded him with negative comments.

Entertainment journalist Peter Ford posted a tweet from comedian Hannah Gadsby

“He’s no comedian, he’s an irrelevant, inhuman cookie of the highest order,” Gadsby wrote of Humphries at the time.

Ford said that while Gadsby was “right” in his position, “comedy is subjective”.

“Hannah is entitled to her opinion. However, my take is that I understand Hannah identifies as being funny, but Barry was actually funny. I hope she is proud of the charge she brought against an 84-year-old man,” he wrote.

Ford’s post was littered with angry responses, with many calling his evocation of Gadsby’s 2018 tweet and remarks “disgusting” and “disgusting”.

One commentator called Ford a “pathetic attention-seeking coffin seeker”.

“Beyond your expiration date,” read another.

“It’s absolutely disgusting what you are doing,” said another.

“But I should expect no less from an entertainment journalist.” Completely worthless work.”

Peter Ford said he was surprised by the abuse he committed on Twitter and there appeared to be ‘little provocation’

Comedian Hannah Gadsby posted a tweet in 2018 that criticized Barry Humphries and his comments about ‘vulnerable minorities’

Ford said he thought his message contained “very little provocation”.

“I really don’t know why they were so angry,” he said.

Ford said he had spent the days since Humphries’ passing “relentlessly reporting” on the comedian’s legacy, but when he posted Gadsby’s comment he said it sparked a ” bizarre frenzy”.

Ford said he also received nasty messages via direct message on Twitter and blocked “approximately 300” accounts.

However, he said the ordeal did not faze him – “if you tweet it, you have to take it too”.

Ford said Humphries was hurt by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s decision in 2019 to change the name of their premier award, the Barry, to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.

“It was like a kick in the gut for Barry,” he said.

“He died thinking he had been rejected by his hometown.”

Ford said the renaming of Melbourne Comedy Festival top prize from ‘the Barry’ was a ‘kick in the gut’ for Humphries (pictured)

Earlier this week, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival announced it would consider honoring Barry Humphries, but was unlikely to return to naming the prestigious award after Humphries.

The award’s name change followed protests over Humphries’ anti-trans comments.

Ford said Gadsby was one of the most popular comedians at the time and led the fight to have Humphries’ name dropped by the festival.

“It wasn’t Hannah’s fault, but she was very vocal at the time,” he said.

Ford said that while he personally disliked some of Humphries’ more controversial comments, he also disagreed with the Comedy Festival’s decision.

“Barry was not a spokesperson for the comedy festival,” he said.

“They could have just issued a statement rather than punishing him, it’s a game that arts organizations shouldn’t be playing.”

