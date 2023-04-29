Filmfare Awards 2023: Best Actors Alia Bhatt and Rajkummar Rao; Complete list of winners of the 68th edition of the awards





Filmfare Awards 2023: The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards took place at Jio Convention Centre, BKC on April 28. The awards ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana. The latest event saw many young performers realize their dream of winning the iconic Black Lady. Here is a list of winners of the Filmfare Awards 2023 Best film: Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Film (Critics): Badhaai Do Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor (Critics): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh Best Actress (Critics): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo Best Supporting Actor: Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do Best debut (male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund Best debut (female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek Best First Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Brahmastra’s Kesariya: Part One – Shiva Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Brahmastra’s Kesariya: Part One – Shiva Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s Rangisari RD Burman Award for Upcoming Musical Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida by Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Visual Effects: DNEG and Redefining for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Best Background Music: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida by Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Veda The gala was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana. The Filmfare Awards are one of the oldest and most important film events devoted to the Hindi film industry. The awards were first introduced in 1954 Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/filmfare-awards-2023-complete-list-of-winners-of-68th-edition-of-awards-alia-bhatt-rajkummar-rao-gangubai-kathiawadi-11682650745026.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos