List of Honkai Star Rail voice actors, cast and who voices each character





Honkai: Stellar Rail comes from the team that created Genshin Impact, and already looks set to be a rewarding turn-based RPG. There’s a huge cast of characters to meet in Honkai: Star Rail, many of whom are voiced by iconic actors. Here is the full list of voice actors for Honkai: Star Railso you can check who is voicing each character in the game. On this page: Honkai: List of Star Rail Voice Actors The English voice cast for Honkai: Star Rail features an eclectic mix of veteran actors, as well as relatively new actors. You will undoubtedly recognize a voice or two while playing. Here’s who plays each character: Himeko – Court of Cia

Welt – Corey Landis

Dan Heng – Nicholas Leung

March 7 – Skyler Davenport

Kafka – Cheryl Texiera

Silver Wolf – Melissa Fahn

Arlan – Dani Chambers

This – Felecia Angelle

Hertha – PJ Mattson

Gepard – Bryson Baugus

Bronya – Madeline Reiter

Seele – Molly Zhang

Clara – Emily Sun and DC Douglas

Jing Yuan – Alejandro Saab

Yanqing – Amber May

Bailu – Su Ling Chan

Himeko is an adventurous scientist who encountered the Astral Express in her youth. Years later, she fixes the train and sets off for the stars. Himeko is voiced by Cia Court, who played Vi in League of Legends, as well as Faith in The Wolf Among Us. Gepard – Bryson Baugus

Gepard is the captain of the Silvermane Guards and bears the noble surname Landau. He is played by Bryson Baugus, who played a young Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man, as well as Takumi Aldini in Food Wars! Seele – Molly Zhang

Seel is a fiery member of Wildfire and grew up in the perilous underworld of Belobog. She is played by Molly Zhang, a voice actress who has previously worked on My Time at Portia, SMITE and One Piece. Yanqing – Amber May

Yanqing is Xianzhou Luofu’s lieutenant, and also its best swordsman. He’s played by Amber May, who previously voiced Dehya in Genshin Impact, as well as Camille in Pokémon Journeys. Bailu – Su Ling Chan

Bailu is known as the “Healing Lady” due to her expertise in medicine. She is voiced by Su Ling Chan, who previously worked on Tales of Annualia, The Sonic and Knuckles Show, and No Straight Roads. Have fun playing Honkai: Star Rail!

