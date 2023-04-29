Jewish actor Adam Brody to play ‘charming’ rabbi on Netflix





In 2019, the world lost its collective shit on the scorching priest in the second season of “Fleabag.” And for good reason! The clergyman, played wonderfully by actor Andrew Scott, is witty, playful and, above all, very, very hot. (I’m still sweating over that confessional scene, TBH.) But, folks, it’s time for the sexy priest to step aside and make way for a hot new TV clergyman. Namely, Jewish actor Adam Brody, who Netflix just announced will play a “charming” rabbi in an upcoming comedy opposite Kristen Bell. Sorry, let me repeat that in a way that more accurately describes how I feel: JEWISH ACTOR ADAM BRODY WILL PLAY A CHARMING RABBI! By deadline, the currently untitled comedy “centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi (Brody).” They add, “Brody’s character, Noah, is a charming rabbi who is stuck in his ways and used to playing it safe. He begins to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and defiant Joanne, totally upending his safe life plan. Charming Rabbi Adam Brody in a ROM-COM?!? Someone sat shiva for me because I died. Naturally, the announcement sparked plenty of conversations on Twitter, with many Adam Brody fans celebrating “a revival of Adam Brody. In recent years, Brody has gotten steady work for the first time since playing Seth Cohen on “The OC.” Notably, this revival of Adam Brody has also been heavily Jewish, with the actor playing Jewish characters in “Mrs. America” and “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” seth cohen at rabbi pipeline for adam brody…love it https://t.co/tKiXPW1tIh —ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) April 28, 2023 adam brody as a lovely rabbi will break my poor little jewish soul in two https://t.co/I9M4TeiQOV — latke (@latkedelrey) April 27, 2023 🚨 ADAM BRODY AS “RABBI CHARMING” 🚨 ADAM BRODY AS “RABBI CHARMING” 🚨 https://t.co/VOWQZkMfUj — Julie Greiner (@JulieAbridged) April 27, 2023 There are also netizens who shared some skepticism about the show and its implication that Judaism does not allow one to question the faith: And then Adam Brody’s character is like “That’s fine, because being agnostic isn’t a downside to being Jewish” and they move on. The entire movie is only 10 minutes long. https://t.co/PPd28fvy3T — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) April 27, 2023 However, I think Molly Tolsky, editor of Hey Alma, said it best with this meme: an important message for my people: pic.twitter.com/pWpxRJbRQ2 — Molly Tolsky (@mollytolsky) April 28, 2023 Mazel tov, Adam, on this exciting new role and mazel tov to the rest of us as we enter our Hot Rabbi era!

