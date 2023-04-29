Katy Perry loses trademark battle over her name | Entertainment
Katy Perry has lost a trademark battle over her name.
The pop star – who was born Katheryn Hudson – has been sued for trademark infringement by Australian fashion designer Katie Taylor – who runs a clothing brand under her birth name Katie Perry – and a judge Down Under has ruled against the singer Friday (4/28/23) confirming that the “Roar” star repeatedly violated Katie’s trademark.
In her decision, Judge Brigitte Markovic wrote: “This is the story of two women, two teenage dreams and a name.”
The Katie Perry trademark was created in 2006 before being registered, and the designer claimed that merchandise sold on the singer’s later Australian tours were infringing.
The judge found that several breaches took place in the singer’s social media posts promoting her ‘Prismatic Tour’ as well as pop-up merchandise stores in Sydney and Melbourne during her shows around the country while throughout 2014 and 2015 and on a website for Bravado merchandising company.
However, Judge Markovic said the pop star used the name in “good faith” and shouldn’t have to pay personal compensation, but said the singer’s company, Kitty Purry, will have to hand over the damages and interests. The amount due will be decided at a hearing in May.
The judge also rejected a bid by the singer to have the designer’s trademark removed.
After the decision, Katie Taylor took to her website to declare that she had won her ‘David vs. Goliath’ case and opened up about the vicious trolling she suffered following the legal battle .
She wrote: “When this all started in 2009, I was designing and making clothes in Australia under the name I was born with, Katie Perry, which I applied to register as a trademark for my business, an upcoming logical step. I had no knowledge of the singer at the time.
“Imagine my surprise when one of the reactions I received was a letter from lawyers representing American singer Katy Perry. They said I should immediately stop doing business under that name, remove all my clothes and sign a document written by them to say that from then on I will never trade under that name again. A true case of David versus Goliath! I felt intimidated, insulted and surprised.
Taylor added: “Instead of giving in, I decided to fight this injustice… Over the past few years, including fighting in court, I have been bullied and trolled. My friends and my family were trolled…
“This is a win for small businesses. We matter, Australian laws matter and most importantly when faced with a bully it’s important to stand up for yourself…Not only did I fight, but I fought for the small businesses in this country, many of which were started by women, who may find themselves up against foreign entities who have much more financial power than us”.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos