Canada’s entertainment industry awaits CRTC guidance on C-11
The Canadian film and television industry is eagerly awaiting the federal government’s upcoming guidance to the country’s broadcasting watchdog, which they say will determine the true impacts of the streaming legislation passed this week.
The Online Broadcasting Act known as Bill C-11, which received royal assent on Thursday, aims to update the Broadcasting Act to require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content.
It established penalties for companies that do not make Canadian content available to users in the country and placed online streaming platforms under the regulatory authority of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
The agency said it will create a modernized regulatory framework, which will “ensure that online streaming services make a meaningful contribution to Canadian and Indigenous content.” He promised to share a detailed plan and launch public consultations “soon”.
David Forget, national executive director of the Directors Guild of Canada, welcomed the passage of the legislation as it addresses the myriad changes the industry has seen since the Broadcasting Act was last updated in 1991.
Among the most pressing changes is the emergence of foreign streaming entities operating in Canada and enrolling millions of Canadians in subscriptions.
“It’s not viable to have two worlds of broadcasting, one online and one conventional, one of which is regulated and the other is not,” Forget said.
But the Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA) is concerned that it asked the CRTC to fix a ‘flaw’ that could leave streaming services with standards far below those faced by Canadian broadcasters. .
“Canadian broadcasters have always had a standard applied to them under the Broadcasting Act,” said Reynolds Mastin, President and CEO of the CMPA.
“There is a provision in the bill, however, that says foreign streaming services would be subject to a different standard and we don’t think that’s the right way to go.”
The CMPA, which represents thousands of companies in the TV, film and digital media industry, said the bill could allow foreign broadcasters to use fewer Canadian creators in the production of shows. Canadian.
“Having two different standards risks reducing the incentives for Canada’s top producers and creators to continue working in Canada and we want to avoid that outcome,” Mastin said.
However, Forget said the wording of the bill does not necessarily mean that one level would face more responsibilities than another.
“He mentions two standards, but that doesn’t necessarily imply that for big online players commissioning original content, it’s necessarily a lower standard,” he said.
“It could very well be that they have the means to do more and expect to do more.”
Despite his concerns, Mastin said the CMPA is pleased the bill will ensure its members meaningfully and equitably benefit from their own stories, as it includes provisions to advance the representation of Indigenous, Black and Black creators. racialized.
“I have been inundated with emails and phone calls from people expressing how delighted they are that the bill has passed, expressing their gratitude to the government for taking this historic step.”
A press release issued Thursday by Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who oversaw C-11, said a draft of the government’s policy direction on the new legislation will eventually be published in the Canada Gazette and that public and stakeholder comments are welcome. The statement did not provide a timeline for management.
The CRTC will also release details of its own consultation process to provide “more clarity and predictability” on how it will implement the law, according to the statement.
—Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press
