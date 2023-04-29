After 50 years of turning down Hollywood offers, Judy Blume is on the big screen

Sorry, Margaret. Judy Blume tweeted last month in response to a Florida GOP bill banning young girls from discussing their menstrual cycles at school. She was, of course, apologizing to the eponymous heroine of her 1970 novel Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret, whose struggles with boys, bras, and organized religion while eagerly awaiting her first period have comforted young readers for decades. I don’t think there’s a way to overstate how much the Blumes books were a lifeline to generations of confused and excited kids horrified by the weird things our bodies started doing during puberty . With warm humor and straight-forward wisdom, his stories and characters reassured us that these overblown emotions and strange new sensations were all, in fact, perfectly normal. To read a Judy Blume book as an awkward teenager is to understand that you are not alone.

As politicians empty libraries at an alarming rate and legislate their backward beliefs into our bedrooms and bathrooms, it feels like we need Judy Blume more than ever. Luckily, the 85-year-old author is enjoying one hell of a resurgence. This month brings a great documentary to Amazon Primes Judy Blume foreveras well as a long-awaited big-screen adaptation of Are you there God it’s me Margaret which captures the uncomfortable encounters and stubborn truths of one of the most forbidden and beloved books of the modern age. Almost every conversation I’ve had since seeing the movie started with me saying, don’t worry, they didn’t mess up.

Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, Amari Price as Janie Loomis, Elle Graham as Nancy Wheeler, and Katherine Kupferer as Gretchen Potter in “Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret.” (Courtesy of Dana Hawley)

The documentary, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, begins with Blume behind the counter of the bookstore she owns in Key West. The playful retiree tells us her life story, candid about the mistakes she made in her two failed marriages before finding her voice speaking directly to teens and tweens in stories that didn’t water down what her readers were going through. . Blumes’ breakthrough was to write about sexuality without punishment or humiliation. In his books, the facts of life are just the facts of life, which is a source of endless consternation for the culture warriors of the religious right. (It was one of many documentaries I’ve seen at Sundance this year in which footage of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration is used as a harbinger of doom.) My favorite clip comes from an episode of 1984 from CNNs Crossfire, when the exasperated author finally asks Pat Buchanan why he’s so addicted to masturbation.

The film features obligatory testimonials from celebrities like Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham and PEN15 creator Anna Konkle. (The guest list skews women for obvious reasons, but the filmmakers miss the game-changer Blumes Then Again, Maybe I Wont was for the little boys who were so ashamed of what they were doing under their covers at night. Not that I wouldn’t know about that.) But it’s most touching when you focus on the writers’ years of corresponding with countless young fans, most of whom had no one else in their life who would listen. What a gift to let a child know they are not alone. What a cruel thing to try to take that feeling away from them by making such stories inaccessible to them.

Blume spent 50 years of declining offers to make a film adaptation of Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret,” fearing the story was too personal for too many readers who didn’t want to see it ruined by Hollywood. The writer eventually changed her mind after seeing The Edge of Seventeen, a first The writer’s heartfelt and hilarious 2016 album.-director Kelly Fremon Craig who captures late adolescence in all its messy and stubborn glory. Craigs an ideal performer for the setbacks of Margaret Simon, played here by Abby Ryder Fortson as an eleven-year-old transplant in suburban New Jersey trying to navigate new friendships at an unfamiliar school, seeking advice from a deity she’s not sure she truly believes in.

Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in “Are You There God? Its Me, Margaret.” (Courtesy of Dana Hawley)

The beauty of Blumes’ book is that it tackles big issues without making a big deal out of them. Craig cleverly preserves this sense of proportion, keeping the film grounded in believable everyday interactions and real-life details in the 1970s. For Margaret, these events seem tumultuous. To us, they are wonderfully ordinary. It would have been so easy to blow this up to make Margaret a clever sage beyond her years who talks like a screenwriter and slathers the story with contemporary sass. Instead, he’s a refreshingly regular kid. Margaret is inarticulate at times and can be as moody as any other little girl her age. She probably shouldn’t be spending so much time hanging out with Nancy Wheeler (an impeccably pretentious Elle Graham), but she was pretty sure she figured it out on her own, eventually. Shell ends up understanding a lot of things.

All your favorite scenes from the Blumes book are faithfully rendered by Craig and company. From Margaret buying her first Gro-Bra and secretly trying on sanitary napkins to playing Spin the Bottle at Norman Fishers’ spooky basement birthday party. (The latter is accompanied by a laugh-out-loud Dusty Springfield music track.) Our heroine remains captivated by her shearer neighbor Moose Freed, as Craig’s camera follows Margaret’s fascination with her hairy armpits. The girls still ruthlessly bully the tall, fully grown Laura Danker, spreading rumors about what she’s up to with the boys behind the A&P. In fact, my only big issue with the image is a brief addition at the end that offers the protagonist a flicker of redeeming goodness on that front. Judy Blume’s novels knew such schoolyard transgressions are rarely undone, but I guess so are the movies.

Margaret’s parents are played by Benny Safdie and Rachel McAdams, the latter giving one of the most graceful and offhand performances I’ve seen in some time. It’s obviously fun to watch one of the original Mean Girls play the mother of a child in similar circumstances, but the role also leans beautifully on McAdams’ emotional accessibility. The film expands on the novel by reflecting Margaret’s misadventures at school with her mother’s attempts to adapt to the suburbs. This free-spirited New York art teacher desperately wants to learn how to cook and keep a clean house, but she never quite gets it all together. One of the film’s finest moments shows the mother and daughter curled up on the couch, both agreeing how exhausting it is trying to fit in. Judy Blume didn’t write this scene, but she could have.

Judy Blume Forever is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret is now in theaters.