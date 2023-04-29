Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is pregnant! | Entertainment





Bonnie Wright is pregnant. The 32-year-old actress – who is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the ‘Harry Potter’ films alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – married Andrew Lococo in March 2022 and went on social media on Friday (28.04.23) to reveal that she and her husband are expecting their first child together. Along with a photo of herself posing outside while Andrew cradles her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “We were about to have a baby! So excited to share this beautiful country with them. What a trip wild and humbling is pregnancy, transforming to make room for new ones Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents I feel like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb on my belly. Hogwarts alumna Scarlett Hefner – who played Slytherin House member Pansy Parkinson in the magical film franchise based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books – was quick to send her best wishes to her former co-star, as well as with James. Phelps, who played his on-screen brother Fred. Scarlett wrote, “Congratulations to you both! So exciting” while James wrote “Congratulations” and decorated his comment with two celebratory emojis. ‘The Boys’ actress Erin Moriarty wrote, “I love you both so much,” while drag queen Pattie Gonia said, “You two will be the BEST parents. I love you all so much. two (and bb).” The couple had been dating for a while when they tied the knot just over a year ago and Bonnie also took to Instagram to share what was the “best day” of her life. Alongside a short video of the couple wearing wedding rings, she wrote: “Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thank you to my husband!!!” (sic) Bonnie – who made her acting debut in 2001’s ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ and starred in all eight films, with her character subsequently marrying the titular wizard – has been engaged to co-star Jamie Campbell Bower from 2011 to 2012, before to date former “Glee” star Jacob Artist and entrepreneur Simon Hammerstein before sharing snaps of herself and Andrew on Instagram for the first time in 2020. Just a month before taking their vows, the London-born star had left her Los Angeles home to move in with Andrew. Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said at the time: “Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two towns for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrews’ house , which is now our home, he has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He took very good care of it.”

