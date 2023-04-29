Taste of the City: Abiaka Serves Authentic Spanish Cuisine at Hollywood’s Guitar Hotel





MIAMI – Located outside the lush pool area of ​​the Guitar Hotel, known as the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, is Abiaka, a grand restaurant known for its fire-cooking technique. At the helm is Executive Chef Daniel Gutierrez. “Abiaka is wood-fire grill inspired cuisine with lots of Spanish dishes. We have lots of South Florida blends as well as Peruvian and Mexican Latin flavors,” Gutierrez said. This open kitchen concept gives customers a glimpse of the action. The look and feel of the restaurant, which seats 128 people, is lively and fun and serves vacationers as well as locals who want to feel like they’re on vacation. “It’s great. It’s like a hidden gem in the hotel,” Gutierrez said, “because it’s a bit isolated from the main building. The food is great, and so is the atmosphere.” This weekend, Abiaka is back to take part in the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue at the Broward County Convention Center. CBS News Miami’s Lisa Petrillo returns as guest emcee of the event, which includes a guest-voted food contest. “There are approximately 30 restaurants participating in the Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration. We’re going to compete with each other for a great cause,” Gutierrez said. The event benefits Make-A-Wish of South Florida, Special Olympics and Orange Bowl Cares. Abiaka won “Best Bite” last year and is back to defend his title with Seared Scallop with Cauliflower Mash and Chickpea Stew. They expect to serve some 2,000 plates. “It’s perfectly seasoned, soft and tender. There’s a nice burn on top and I love the creaminess of the mashed cauliflower and chickpea stew,” Petrillo said. “You’re going to do well at this event.” The chef prepares other dishes from Abiaka’s dinner menu, including a cocktail of fresh and delicious wood-fired shrimp with a side of horseradish, then Spanish-inspired Jamon Cinco Hotas, or toast with ham spanish, olive tapenade, roasted garlic and red wine Jam. “I’m going to keep eating it,” Petrillo said. “I love savory with olive tapenade and fresh bread and then sweet jam and also crunchy. It’s my kind of aperitif, great combination.” And finally, Abiaka’s Mac Daddy dish is the 18-ounce Josper Charred Prime Rib with blistered peppers, horseradish cream and rosemary mustard. “I love the sprig of fresh rosemary, because I’ve tasted the aroma of it in the meat. It’s also perfectly cooked, rare, just the way I like it,” Petrillo said. They end on pure decadence with the black forest tart with vanilla mousse, cherries and chocolate ice cream. The Orange Bowl Food and Wine Celebration will take place Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Broward County Convention Center. Abiaka is open Wednesday through Sunday and serves dinner. For more information on OB Food and Wine Celebration, Click here. To know more about Abiaka, Click here. Lisa Petrillo Lisa Petrillo is an entertainment and lifestyle reporter for CBS4 News. Lisa also hosts CBS4″Taste of the city‘, which celebrates South Florida’s growing culinary scene and reports on fashion, travel and other lifestyle trends.

