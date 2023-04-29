‘Wild Man of Rock’ Wee Willie Harris Dies | Entertainment
“Wild Man of Rock” Wee Willie Harris has passed away.
The musician – dubbed ‘the wild man of British rock and roll’ – died on Thursday (27.04.23) aged 90 and the sad news was confirmed by his wife of 47 years, Shelia, who called him the “perfect gentleman” and a “lovely husband”.
She told The Sun newspaper: “He was a lovely man. A lovely husband. But it was music all the way with him. He was such a brilliant man. He inspired so many – including Paul McCartney.
“He was an absolute sensation. He will be so missed by so many. He could still sing until the end and was always a perfect gentleman.”
Dusty Springfield once sang Willie’s backing vocals on his 1966 track “Someone’s in the Kitchen with Dinah” and reps for the late star have paid tribute to him on his official Facebook page.
The statement read: “Sorry to hear of the death of Wee Will Harris on April 27. In 1966 Wee Willie recorded this song and had the greatest backing vocals of all time, Dusty and Madeline [Bell]. “He came to Dusty Day [event] in 2013 and entertained us with his stories and songs.”
Willie’s former bandmate Tony Thorpe also paid tribute to the rocker: Willie was a brother, father, teacher, therapist and friend to me and I miss him terribly. God bless you, guv, as I’m sure he does.”
The rocker was born Charles William Harris in Bermondsey, London in 1933, but later became known as Wee Willie due to his short stature.
He started his career in a bakery before emerging from the kitchen to pursue a career in music, performing regularly at London’s famous The 2i’s Coffee Bar – which has been hailed as the birthplace of British rock ‘n’ roll – before to finally set a record. OK.
He released his first single “Rockin’ At the 2 I’s” – a nod to his live venue – in 1957 and became a regular on the concert scene.
Wee Willie was known for his brightly colored hair and exuberant stage performances, and is said to have inspired the Beatles after being mentioned in Sir Paul McCartney’s biography. The music legend reportedly recalled queuing to get Wee Willie’s autograph outside the Liverpool Empire concert hall.
He released five albums over the years, including ‘Twenty Reasons To Be Cheerful’ which was a nod to Ian Dury who previously mentioned Wee Willie in his song ‘Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3’.
His latest release – ‘I Go Ape – Rockin’ With Wee Willie Harris’ was released in 2018 as a joint project with his biography.
