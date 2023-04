Atelier Montex creates a ceremonial curtain for a Kabuki actor’s debut – WWD

CURTAIN LEVER: Paris-based specialist embroiderer Atelier Montex worked with French contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan at the request of Chanel to create the backdrop for the official christening ceremony of actor Maholo Terajima, the first Franco-Japanese kabuki performer . The 10-year-old actor, who started his career at the age of 4, will take on the stage name Onoe Maholo I on Tuesday, when he makes his debut in a play called “Oto Kiku Maholo no Wakamusha” ( or Maholo, the young warrior of Otowaya in Japanese), at the Kabuki-za theater in Tokyo as part of the Danjuro-Kikugoro or “Dankikusai” festival which runs until May 27. The monumental traditional “iwai maku” curtain that runs the length of the stage features an abstract pixelated pattern alongside Terajima’s family name and crest, in a design imagined by Veilhan. For Aska Yamashita, artistic director of the embroidery specialist owned by Chanel, this project had “sentimental value with strong symbolism”, given its dual French and Japanese heritage. “Discovering and creating a link with half of my origins in the year of my 50th birthday – being more French than Japanese in my daily life – to celebrate the young Maholo, a rare binational actor to make his official kabuki debut, is a source of great pride. she told WWD before the ceremony. The “iwai maku” created by Atelier Montex. Courtesy of Atelier Montex She described working with Veilhan as a “beautiful encounter” that resulted in a complex blend of traditional and new techniques. Some 8,900 sequins of organza in a multicolored palette have been laser cut and individually sewn, while Terajima’s name and family crest have been embroidered using a Cornely machine to achieve the effect of trompe l’oeil calligraphy. The 25.4 meter long and 5.3 meter high curtain was a challenge that required 800 hours of work and had to be worked in 12 separate segments. “Rather than working on tables as we normally would to print the embroidery design, we had to work on the floor,” recalls Yamashita. “For the various organza sequins, we had to unroll and reroll the panels on a table large enough for 3 meter wide segments.” Terajima is the son of award-winning Japanese actress Shinobu Terajima and French art director Laurent Ghnassia; and grandson of kabuki legend Onoe Kikugoro VII, who was designated a Living National Treasure by the Japanese government in 2003. Originating in the Edo period of the 17th century, kabuki performances combine theatre, dance and music, with male actors playing roles of all genders and ages, using highly stylized costumes, masks and make-up to embody each character.

